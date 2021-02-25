Bengaluru holds meet on rare disease

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To address key challenges in tackling rare diseases in India, the Karnataka government, in association with the People to People Health Foundation (PPHF), a public health organisation, organised the third edition of Rare Disease Consultation -- Blueprint of Rare Diseases in India -- in the city on Wednesday.

The virtual conference was aimed at prioritising access, investment, awareness, policy framework and partnerships on rare diseases in the southern states of India. Eminent personalities and leading policy experts underlined the need for increasing collaboration, commitment and frameworks to address challenges posed by rare diseases in the country.

The event was co-powered by Takeda Pharmaceutical and supported by the Japanese Embassy. The recommendations will be shared with the Union Government to strengthen the national framework on rare diseases in different regions.

The first two editions were held in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, Union Territory of Chandigarh and Government of Punjab, which focused on eastern and northern regions of India respectively. Dr Laxmikant Palo, CEO, PPHF, said, “India has done commendable work under various health areas and should be open and flexible for learning from other health models when it comes to rare diseases.”