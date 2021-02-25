Fee dispute panel ignoring us: Parents

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents who have been taking their complaints to local officials over disputes with schools are disappointed by the response. Parents are approaching local Block Education Officers (BEOs) as part of the fee dispute redressal committee that the government had formed recently.

A parent whose child studies in a CBSE-affiliated school in RT Nagar told TNIE that despite getting in touch with the BEO to take the complaint to the apex committee, the officer attempted to resolve the matter locally.

“A meeting was convened with the local MLA and the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and BEO. The principal is said to have sought 10 days’ time as the management had approached the court over the government’s recent fee order,” said the parent, who requested anonymity.

A man who lost his job in July, and whose ward studies in Class 5 in a CBSE school in Yelahanka, said his child’s access to online classes has been blocked since September citing technical reasons. The parent, who approached the BEO recently, had to visit the office thrice to get a date for a hearing.

Only then was the school given a week to comply with the government’s order, or else face a police case. Despite repeated attempts, the head of the fee redressal committee, M H Gangamaregowda, could not be reached.

FEE RULES

The state government had recently ordered schools to collect only 70% of the tuition fee. School staff had staged a protest on Tuesday, seeking the revocation of the order