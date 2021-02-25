Fund crunch forces stoppage of work on exclusive suburban terminal at Bangalore Cantt station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work planned on the exclusive suburban terminal planned at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station to facilitate running of more local train services from the heart of the city to neighbouring areas has completely ground to a halt. The non-release of funds for the project has resulted in this situation, said top railway sources.

The new terminal was sanctioned by the Railway Board in April 2019 and was intended to be in place much earlier than the dedicated Suburban Rail Project for the city with a 2026 deadline. Though the Cantonment project costs just Rs 45 crore and is not a huge sum by railway standards, it still needs to be allocated to the Constructions Division of South Western Railway for work to commence.

A senior railway official said, "The focus at present is fully on completion of the Sir M Visvesvaraiah Coaching Terminal (Baiyappanahalli Third Coaching Terminal) and funds earmarked under 'Umbrella Works' for Railways in the Union Budget are set to be completely handed over for this coaching terminal as it is set for launch by March-end. No specific amount had been sanctioned in the previous year's Union Budget too."

Only one tender has been awarded so far in connection with the Cantonment terminal, he added. "We need to have enough funds on hand before we call for other tenders and go ahead with any work in connection with the project," he said.

Referring to the only tender awarded so far, another official said, "The tender is for carrying earthing works in the yard area of the station which is the preliminary work before the foundation is laid. The yard needs to be developed and then tracks need to be laid later."

After the dedicated suburban rail project comprising four corridors and running to 148.17 km is completed, the upcoming Cantonment terminal would be integrated with it, another official said.

"The idea was to run new trains from here as well as stable a few trains here which are presently occupying space on the main line affecting operations. The terminal was proposed as both Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna and Yesvantpur railway stations had become completely saturated (pre-Covid) ruling out launch of any new trains," said a top railway official. DEMU and MEMU services to Hosur, Devanahalli, Tumukuru and Marikuppam could be run from here, he added.

Documentation work in connection with land acquisition, which requires some properties belonging to the Railways, is presently in progress.

According to the Detailed Project Report for the project, the terminal would have five stabling lines and four platforms. The stabling lines will go on to join the two main lines operating presently at Cantonment railway station. A subway and a seven-storeyed station building is also planned that would serve as office space for operating staff as well as the ticketing office, the report said.