STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Heartfelt homage

The next time you pass by MG Road, take a look at the mural at Utility Building, an effort by an art collective and NGO, to appreciate the services of pourakarmikas, especially during the pandemic  

Published: 25th February 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The 30-feet mural is named ‘Essentials’ and features two women, Jayabai and Valli | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Don’t forget to look up the next time you pass by Utility Building on MG Road. The exterior of this building now sports a big mural of two ladies. Fearless Collective, an art collective, in collaboration with city-based NGO Hasiru Dala, have created this mural to throw light on the lives of waste pickers and pourakarmikas. 

The project is named Essentials, which was inspired by the usage of the term ‘essential worker’, which included healthcare workers, police persons, among others, during the lockdown. “There is an informal workforce of thousands of women in the city, who leave their homes before the sun is up – to segregate and recycle the waste we thoughtlessly dispose of. Waste that would otherwise go straight into landfills,” says Shilo Shiv Suleman, founder of Fearless Collective, a feminist art project. She adds that the mural is not just her effort but also that of hundreds of volunteers, waste pickers and pourakarmikas who dedicated time to it. 

The 30-feet mural features two women. “Jayabai is an informal waste picker who gathers things people consider waste and gives them new life.  Valli, on the other hand, turns organic matter back into earth. They are urban alchemists who tend to our streets, affirming their vision for a future in which they will receive as much from the city as they give to it,” explains Suleman. 

The idea behind this initiative is to give pourakarmikas due credit, says Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala. “The government is slowly recognising their efforts, and now citizens too should appreciate their work. Many people talk about them inappropriately. We have always introduced them as skilled workers and encouraged them,” says Shekar, who works with over 27,000 of them from across Karnataka. Shekar mentions that there have been some changes for the better over the years, however, much still remains to be done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp