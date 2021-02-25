Hit snooze at this ‘dream job’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleeping on the job might get you into trouble at work, but at this internship, it could be quite rewarding. With Season 2 of Wakefit.co’s Sleep Internship Programme, this ‘dream job’ could give you returns of Rs 10 lakh. Held by the city-based sleep and home solutions company, this edition of the internship is bigger in the light of the pandemic, which has taken a toll on sleeping patterns amid health, wealth and career worries.

This year, selected sleep interns will earn Rs 1 lakh and the pool of interns will get to compete with each other too, for a prize of Rs 10 lakh. The contenders will have to turn up to ‘work’ for uninterrupted nine hours of sleep for 100 consecutive nights. Each intern will be provided with a mattress and a sleep tracker. There will also be counselling sess ions wi t h sleep experts, fitness experts, home decor specialists, etc. “While each one of us had our own way to deal with the pandemic and its consequent lifestyle shifts, studies have suggested that sleep has been the most impacted daily routine of our lives.

This is true for working adults between 25 and 45 years of age. Being locked up at home gave rise to a lot of changes that ultimately affected our sleep cycle, duration and quality of sleep, thereby resulting in various health ailments,” says Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-and director, Wakefit.co.

The inaugural batch of the internship (batch of 2020) saw 23 sleep interns bagging the internship, which had received almost 1.7 lakh applications from across the world. “Sleeping is a serious job. Just like any other job, it can be satisfying and rewarding when done right,” Ramalingegowda adds.