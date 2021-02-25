STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea seeks recovery of BMTC’s losses due to staff strike

The petitioner contended that the flash strike by employees of BMTC, KSRTC, NEKSRTC and NWKSRTC, caused great hardship to the public.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based socio-cultural organisation has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions for recovery of Rs 7.93 crore in revenue lost by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation from those responsible, after employees of the state-run transport corporations staged a flash strike from December 11-14, 2020, seeking fulfilment of various demands. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Managing Director of BMTC, after hearing PIL filed by Samparpana, represented by its general secretary Shivakumar Hosamani.

The petitioner contended that the flash strike by employees of BMTC, KSRTC, NEKSRTC and NWKSRTC, caused great hardship to the public. Several buses were damaged and FIRs were registered against unknown persons based on the complaints.

In reply to an RTI application, the BMTC’s Public Information Officer stated that the corporation has incurred revenue loss of Rs 7.93 crore due to the strike and 23 BMTC buses were damaged which costs Rs 1.34 lakh, the petitioner said.

On receiving the reply, the petitioner’s advocate Geetha Misra submitted a representation to BMTC on January 15, 2021, seeking action against the office-bearers of employees’ union and workers of transport corporations, but no steps were taken to investigate the complaints for recovery of revenue loss.

When people are hard hit due to Covid-19, the authorities concerned should have dealt with the situation with an iron hand, and being public servants, they should have been mature enough to ensure public interest over their private interest.

