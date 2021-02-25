Police foil murder bids, nab 20 rowdies in three operations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested 20 rowdies, who were allegedly waiting to murder rival gang members, in three separate operations. In an operation near Horizon Road in Maratthalli police station limits, police arrested 11 people who were allegedly waiting to attack a rival gang member.

Police said that the arrested were associates of notorious rowdy Kadubeesanahalli Rohit, who is absconding. “They were waiting to attack their rowdy Kadubeesanahalli Soma when they were nabbed. Rohit had brought Kiran Gowda and Vishwanath Bandari, who are facing several cases in Mangaluru, to the city about 20 days ago.

The two have been arrested along with nine others. We have seized 18 swords and machetes,” police said.

In another operation near Modi Garden in DJ Halli police station limits, the CCB arrested five persons including Mazar Khan, a history sheeter. Police said that Khan was waiting near Modi Garden with four of his associates to attack two rivals. In yet another operation on FCI Road in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits, the CCB sleuths arrested four youngsters on similar charges.