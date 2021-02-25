STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two delivery boys killed in hit-and-run, vehicle traced

Police said that Gowtham and Srikanth had gone to deliver food to an apartment building. After the delivery, the duo left the apartment.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The two-wheeler that was rammed by a speeding car, killing its rider and pillion | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two food delivery agents were killed in a hit-and-run case on HMT Factory Road near Jalahalli in Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits. The police traced the car within 48 hours but the accused is still at large. The deceased are Gowtham (21) and Srikanth (27), both residents of Manjunatha Nagar near Rajajinagar.

Police said that Gowtham and Srikanth had gone to deliver food to an apartment building. After the delivery, the duo left the apartment. Gowtham was riding the two-wheeler. As they were passing BWF Cross Road around 1.15 am, a speeding vehicle rammed their two-wheeler and sped away. Srikanth was killed on the spot while Gowtham died in an ambulance en route to the hospital. 

“A case was registered in this connection and an investigation was launched to nab the accused. The police collected some parts and pieces of the number plate of the vehicle belonging to the accused from the spot and analysed the CCTV footage. Sub-inspector Hanumantharaju and his staff contacted several dealers of stickers and number plates at JC Road and arrived at a conclusion that the car was a Chevrolet Captiva.

Based on the clues, the RTO offices were contacted and information was gathered about 15 such cars. Finally, the team zeroed in on Bharat, the owner of the vehicle and a resident of Madanayakanahalli,” the police said. The police picked up Bharat for questioning and he told them that he had given the SUV to a friend, who was involved in the accident and had given the vehicle for servicing. “The SUV has been seized and the owner has been detained. Investigations are on trace his accused friend,” the police added.

Sleeping security guard run over by lorry 
Bengaluru: A security guard was killed while another was injured after a lorry ran over them while reversing. The incident occurred at a railway underbridge construction site in Munnekolala in HAL Airport traffic police station limits. The deceased, Mahesh (24), hailed from Jharkhand. Police said the incident occurred at 1.30 am on Wednesday. “The two guards working in the night shift were sleeping and the lorry driver reversed the vehicle failing to notice the guards. The lorry ran over them, killing Mahesh on the spot. The injured guard was rushed to a hospital nearby,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident death
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp