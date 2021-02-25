Two delivery boys killed in hit-and-run, vehicle traced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two food delivery agents were killed in a hit-and-run case on HMT Factory Road near Jalahalli in Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits. The police traced the car within 48 hours but the accused is still at large. The deceased are Gowtham (21) and Srikanth (27), both residents of Manjunatha Nagar near Rajajinagar.

Police said that Gowtham and Srikanth had gone to deliver food to an apartment building. After the delivery, the duo left the apartment. Gowtham was riding the two-wheeler. As they were passing BWF Cross Road around 1.15 am, a speeding vehicle rammed their two-wheeler and sped away. Srikanth was killed on the spot while Gowtham died in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

“A case was registered in this connection and an investigation was launched to nab the accused. The police collected some parts and pieces of the number plate of the vehicle belonging to the accused from the spot and analysed the CCTV footage. Sub-inspector Hanumantharaju and his staff contacted several dealers of stickers and number plates at JC Road and arrived at a conclusion that the car was a Chevrolet Captiva.

Based on the clues, the RTO offices were contacted and information was gathered about 15 such cars. Finally, the team zeroed in on Bharat, the owner of the vehicle and a resident of Madanayakanahalli,” the police said. The police picked up Bharat for questioning and he told them that he had given the SUV to a friend, who was involved in the accident and had given the vehicle for servicing. “The SUV has been seized and the owner has been detained. Investigations are on trace his accused friend,” the police added.

Sleeping security guard run over by lorry

Bengaluru: A security guard was killed while another was injured after a lorry ran over them while reversing. The incident occurred at a railway underbridge construction site in Munnekolala in HAL Airport traffic police station limits. The deceased, Mahesh (24), hailed from Jharkhand. Police said the incident occurred at 1.30 am on Wednesday. “The two guards working in the night shift were sleeping and the lorry driver reversed the vehicle failing to notice the guards. The lorry ran over them, killing Mahesh on the spot. The injured guard was rushed to a hospital nearby,” the police added.