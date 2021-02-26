STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC exam schedule will see a tweak

Published: 26th February 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students in a classroom used for representational purpose only (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The schedule for the Class 10 state board (SSLC) examination will see some minor changes. This comes weeks after the Department of Pre-University Education finalised a new schedule for the PUC II board examination. According to official sources, the change in the PUC exam schedule was the prime reason for changes in the SSLC timetable as two dates were clashing after the revision.A senior official in the education department, while confirming the change of schedule for SSLC examination, added that the change will be minor. A final timetable will be announced soon.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier announced the tentative dates for the SSLC board examination — June 14 to 25. He had also announced that the PUC examinations will be held from May 24 to June 10. But, as the board examination’s dates clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and students raised objection to it, the dates of the PUC II examinations were changed to May 24 to June 16. The change led to an overlap with the SSLC examination. This would have caused logistical inconvenience, as the examination centres would have mostly been the same.

The officers who are deployed for conducting the SSLC examination are the same for the PUC II examination, said another education department official, adding that an overlap has never happened in the last three decades. “The invigilators, supervising authorities, monitoring officers and question paper custodians are the same for both the examinations,” the official elaborated.The SSLC students were given a month’s time to raise objections to the tentative schedule and Thursday was the last day. As per sources, the number of objections raised by Class 10 students were far lesser than those raised by Class 12 students. 
 

