Truck carrying currency topples on Mysuru Road

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Ramanagara on Thursday, after a speeding container truck carrying currency toppled on the road. No one was injured in the mishap, police said. Bidadi police said the truck was part of a large fleet heading towards Bengaluru from the RBI facility in Mysuru, escorted by CRPF personnel.

The accident occurred when the truck driver was negotiating a stretch of road that is being widened. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it toppling in the middle of the road. The security personnel, as per protocol, secured the area before the arrival of the Bidadi police, who cleared the vehicle with the help of a crane to enable the smooth flow of traffic.

Posing as beggars, women steal cash

Bengaluru: A gang of six women from Bihar diverted the attention of a shopkeeper at the APMC market and stole cash. The incident took place on Tuesday and was caught on CCTV cameras. A police officer from RMC Yard police station said that five members of a gang came into the shop to beg. When the owner stepped out to send them away, one of them, who was limping, stole cash from the counter and fled. He found cash missing came when he back. A case has been registered.