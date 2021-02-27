STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru trust to launch new science journal on Sunday

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first for researchers, ‘Science for Inclusive and Integrated Development Trust (SIID)’, a public interest charitable trust registered in Bengaluru, is launching a multi-disciplinary science journal, ‘Frontiers in Science, Technology and Application’ (http://scfrontiers.com) on ‘National Science Day’ (February 28) at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS). What makes this journal unique is that it is free for researchers from across the world, who may want their papers to be published and the review time will be comparably faster to ensure relevance of research and protection of intellectual property rights (IPR).

“The objective behind this journal is to promote knowledge without boundaries. We will not charge researchers who don’t have any institutional support for their publication. Publication charges and Article Processing Fee (APF) in eminent international research journals are huge. This is one of the main reasons why many bright researchers from poorer and emerging economies are unable to get their papers published,” said Dr Prashant Goswami, chairman, SIID and former director, CSIR National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies.

“There will be no compromise on the quality and content of the journal. We have an international multidisciplinary editorial board of 41 renowned scientists and will uphold global standards of editorial screening, peer review and quick review time to ensure relevance of research,” he added. “The journal will accept hypothesis and concept as a research submission to provide protection of intellectual ideas. It will have a provision to host abstracts of under-review submission to protect intellectual rights.

It will also maintain strict quality control through anti-plagiarism checks and multi-stage review,” said Goswami. He added that the need to launch a multi-disciplinary science journal came from the fact that scientific publications are important national assets in many aspects — from intellectual property and science diplomacy to the national knowledge profile and capital. “Unfortunately, India still does not have a research journal with an impact factor anywhere near the reputed multi- disciplinary research journals, let alone in subject journals,” he said.

The journal will be formally launched through a hybrid function in the presence of eminent scientists and members of academia. It will be chaired by Prof V S Ramamurthy, scientist emeritus at NIAS, and former secretary, Department of Science and Technology. Former director, NIMHANS, Prof B N Gangadhar, will be the chief guest.

