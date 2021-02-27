STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors save leg of boy with bone cancer

A 13-year-old boy from Kolkata, who was bedridden for the last two months and in severe pain, was on the verge of losing his left limb to amputation because of bone cancer.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy from Kolkata, who was bedridden for the last two months and in severe pain, was on the verge of losing his left limb to amputation because of bone cancer. Osteosarcoma is one of the most common primary malignant bone cancers among children and young adolescents, accounting for 5 per cent of all paediatric malignancy. However, in the boy’s case, the cancer was aggressive and the bone was in a far worse condition than seen usually.

“He came in with a swelling in the lower thigh. The cancer had eaten up three-fourths of the femur bone. We had warned the parents of a fracture and just before chemotherapy began, the bone snapped. We thought the outcome would not be good. In 90-95 per cent of cases we save the limb, but here it was alarming and we felt we may have to amputate,” said Dr Srimanth B S, orthopaedic and onco-surgery consultant at Manipal Hospitals.

To doctors’ surprise, he responded to chemotherapy and the cancer did not spread. Because of the delay in bringing the child to doctors, a trend they are observing in cases of bone cancer patients since the pandemic began, none of usual techniques of prosthesis or recycling of the bone could be used to save the limb. “We innovated an inexpensive reconstruction that was done using a combination of nail, plate, screws and cement that joined the bone of the boy’s hip and knee bone. It was the need of the hour. He walked the very next day and it was rewarding for us.

The surgery took place a month ago and follow-up sessions with physiotherapy are on,” Dr Srimanth said, adding that the boy is on his feet but uses an assistive device now, which will not be required 6-8 weeks from date of surgery. The hospital said the boy’s case is a good example. If consulted earlier, 3-4 months of confinement to bed, movement restrictions, and fracture with pain and discomfort could have been avoided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp