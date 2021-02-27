STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four heritage railway stations to be given new lease of life by Bengaluru Division

An MoU was entered into by the Division with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage), a non-profit organization that works for the preservation of heritage sites. 

Avathihalli railway station will be one of the heritage stations to be restored in the first phase.

Avathihalli railway station will be one of the heritage stations to be restored in the first phase.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four picturesque stations on one of the oldest Railway lines in the City, the KSR Bengaluru-Chikaballapur-Kolar Railway line, will be restored and preserved by the Bengaluru Railway Division to enhance their heritage value. Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt are set to be restored and preserved shortly. 

An MoU was entered into by the Division with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage), a non-profit organization that works for the preservation of heritage sites. 

An official release said that these stations would be restored in the first phase while Rajanakunte, Oorgaum, Champion, and Chintamani railway stations would be the focus in the second phase. 

The restoration of these colonial-era stations will be done based on different themes related to history and heritage. "These buildings are quaint examples of colonial-style architecture located in a picturesque, stretch. The line, in Meter gauge, became operational in August 1915."

Partners to finance the initiative under CSR funds will be undertaken by INTACH in the first stage while in the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of the restored buildings will be developed by creating additional amenities at the Stations and surroundings, the release added. 

The following developments will be effected at each of the stations: an Art Centre-cum-Cultural Centre-cum Conventional Centre at Doddajala; an Interpretation Centre for monuments and History, as well as a Café/Snack counter at Devanahalli; a Silk Museum and Resource Centre along with a Park with trees planted and landscaping at Avathihalli and a Rail Museum, Café, Restaurant, Cultural performance Centre, Crafts Markets, Interpretation Centre, Open Air Theater and Amphitheater at Nandi Halt Station.

This is the first initiative in South Western Railway where restoration project is being taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the release added. 

