Girish Karnad memorial lecture on March 12

The lecture will be conducted online this year. 

Published: 27th February 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based New India Foundation, whose trustees include Ramachandra Guha, Nandan Nilekani, among others, has announced that the Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture for 2021 will be delivered by journalist and columnist Edward Luce. The lecture will be hosted virtually this year, in association with the Bangalore International Centre on March 12. Luce will speak on ‘US Politics: Why Here, and Where from Here?’ 

Luce, who is one of the most highly regarded commentators on US politics in the world, will talk about the dynamics of US politics, and the impact of the newly elected US government on the world, especially on India. This will be the fourteenth NIF Annual Lecture, which was renamed in 2019 to the ‘Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture’ in honour of the late multi-lingual scholar and playwright. Delivered by a distinguished scholar or writer, the NIF Annual Lecture is held in Bengaluru, in association with a reputed public institution. The lecture will be conducted online this year. 

Luce is the author of the books, The Retreat of Western Liberalism (2017), Time to Start Thinking: America in the Age of Descent (2012), and In Spite of the Gods: The Strange Rise of Modern India (2007). 

The previous editions of the New India Foundation Annual Lecture have seen talks featuring scholars and thinkers, including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, and scientist Dr Sowmya Swaminanthan, 
The lecture will take place on March 12, at 6:30 pm. For details, log onto the website of New India Foundation.

