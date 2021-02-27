Help desks, online portal to help Shivaram Karanth site owners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court is setting up five help desks and a portal to identify buildings in the proposed Dr K Shivram Karanth Layout. The apex court had appointed former High Court judge Justice A V Chandrashekhar, former DG&IGP S T Ramesh and former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome to identify owners of buildings that came up in the layout till August 3, 2018.

Justice Chandrashekhar told the media on Friday that the help desks would be set up at Community Hall at Somashettihalli, Government School at Bylakere, Dr Ambedkar Community Hall at Singanayakanahalli, Government Urdu Primary School at Medi Agrahara in Vaderahalli Panchayat and the BDA Head Office in Kumara Park West.

“The help desk at the Urdu Primary School will be opened on Monday. The other centres are likely to be set up in 8-10 days. The idea is to ensure that people spread in 17 villages in the notified areas where where this layout will come up can easily furnish details of their houses.

Satellite imagery reveals that 7,500 buildings have come up between 2008 and 2018. We have also launched an online portal jcc-skl.in for the public to upload their official documents for review,” he said.

The committee has hired 13 retired employees from the BDA, the judiciary and the police to help the committee function smoothly. Fortytwo students of CMR Law College will volunteer with the committee. The layout proposed in 2008 on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land was to be BDA’s secondbiggest after the Kempegowda Layout. It was to have 18,975 sites in 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta, BDA records show.