Policy on illegal religious structures to be evolved: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that a comprehensive policy for removal or relocation or regularisation of illegal religious structures, constructed prior to September 29, 2009, on public streets, parks and other public places, is to be evolved by the government.

In a compliance report and action plan submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum for implementation of the directives issued by the Supreme Court and HC, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that while submitting information to the government, the zonal commissioners should keep in mind that there cannot be a rational policy of regularising all the illegal religious structures constructed on public streets, parks, etc, prior to September 29, 2009.

Further, he stated there can be policy to “relocate” the structures. In this context, an exercise is to be undertaken by the zonal commissioners to decide whether the structures can be “tolerated” or whether the same is to be “relocated” or “removed”. Taking note of the BBMP’s compliance report, the court ordered it to submit details of action taken on the next date of hearing.