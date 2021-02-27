Sporting spirit

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Running away from a problem may not make it disappear but for Babu Seenappa, it does help bring about some sense of normalcy. The 20-year-old is HIV positive and finds that besides medicines, running is just as effective in fighting his condition. “When I run for a marathon, I don’t realise that I am suffering from a virus,” says Seenappa, who along with Manik Prabhu, is the star of Running Positive, a documentary that was submitted for Oscars 2021.

The 39-minute long film – which shows how these two youngsters who are HIV positive represented India at international marathons and at the United Nations – has been helmed by Kannada filmmaker Jacob Varghese and produced by Elvis Joseph, founder of Bangalore Sports School Foundation (BSSF).

Although the film didn’t clear the nomination process, Varghese says, “Not making it to the Oscars is a disappointment but I believe there are also other international film festivals that can take the story to a much larger audience.” Joseph adds, “This is the only sports documentary to be submitted to Oscars without being previously screened in any other international film festivals.”

Through BSSF, Joseph is spearheading the project ‘Champion In Me’, which aims to empower youngsters like Seenappa and Prabhu with sports-based solutions. The documentary starts in Bengaluru in 2015 and chronicles a series of marathons the boys participated in, spanning five continents and 12 countries, like the Boston Marathon in 2018, Bangkok International 10k run 2018, Nelson Mandela Marathon, South Africa 2019, and so on.

“We train and participate in marathons just like any other individual. I run 3 km daily and I remember the virus only while taking tablets,” says Manik, who hails from Bidar and is completing his B.Com in Tamil Nadu. Shedding a light on their training, Seenappa explains how in the initial days, it left them feeling exhausted. “But over time, we gained endurance and immunity, because of which I can even train now for two to three hours continuously,” says the Hoskote-born youngster who is pursuing his Bachelor’s in social work.

Grammy-award winner Ricky Kej, who scored the music for the documentary, says, “Running Positive is an emotional and inspiring story with a social message. I just worked with the director’s vision.” While the film has been in the making for five years, from 2015 to 2020, efforts to spread the film’s message will continue. Joseph adds, “It is important to share the story and set a precedent to encourage other infected youngsters to take up sports.”

