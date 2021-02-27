Tried and ‘test’ed

BENGALURU : Broccoli bocconcini salad
Ingredients
Broccoli - 80 gm
Green lettuce - 25 gm
Iceberg lettuce - 50 gm
Bocconcini cheese - 30 gm
Walnut - 5 gm
Pomegranate - 5 gm
For dressing
Orange - 1 pc
Cold press sunflower oil - 1 tbsp
Fresh red chilli - half
Fresh thyme - 1 sprig
Salt - 1/4 tsp
Method
Cut broccoli into florets and blanch
Shred both lettuce
For dressing use fresh orange juice and add other ingredients.
Cook the dressing ingredients using the reduction method
Toss broccoli, bocconcini cheese, lettuce with spicy orange dressing
Garnish with walnut chunks and pomegranate
- Kanakadri N, chef, Go Native
Buck Wheat
Broccoli Fritters
Ingredients
Brocolli grated - 0.4 kg
Onion chopped - 0.05 kg
Mixed herbs - 2 tbsp
Buck wheat flour - 0.5 kg
Baking powder - 0.015 kg
Water - 0.5 litre
Salt - as per taste
Black pepper - as per taste
Refined oil - to fry
Tzatiski sauce
Grated cucumber - 0.1 kg
Greek yoghurt - 0.25 kg
Chopped mint - 2 tbsp
Chopped garlic - 2 tbsp
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Roasted cumin powder - 0.5 tsp
Salt and pepper - as per taste
Method
Grate the broccoli florets through grater.
Mix finely chopped onions, herbs, buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt and pepper.
Add water to the mixture and make the tight batter.
Heat the oil, drop the quenelles of batter and fry until dark golden colour.
For the sauce, mix all the ingredients together and check for seasoning, and serve cold.
– Daniel Koshy, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Besan Chilla
Ingredients
Besan - 1 cup
Yoghurt - 1 tbsp
Salt - ½ tsp
Refined oil or ghee - 1 tsp
Water - 1 cup
Jeera powder - ¼ tsp
Ajwain - ¼ tsp
For the stuffing
Grated Paneer - 1 cup
Grated carrot - ¼ cup
Green chili - 1
Ginger - 10 gm
Onion - 75 gm
Tomato - 50 gm
Haldi - 1 pinch
Jeera powder - ¼ tsp
Refined oil or ghee - 1 tbsp
Salt - as per taste
Method
Mix all ingredients for the chilla in a bowl with a whisk until it is smooth batter.
Pour on a non-stick tawa and cook like crepes.
For the stuffing, heat the oil, add jeera followed by the onion, green chilli and ginger.
Saute until the onion sweats and then add the tomato and salt
Now add the grated carrot and paneer and saute all ingredients until the carrots get soft.
Finish with jeera powder and freshly chopped coriander
You can now stuff the chilla with the stuffing and fold into triangular pockets like a samosa or roll it up.
– Sanjay Tyagi, patner and chef, North West Kebabs and Curry House
Morning Sunshine
Ingredients
Carrots - 2
Kale leaves - 3
Celery stalks - 2
Cucumber - 2
Turnip - 1
Spinach - 1/2 bunch
Cabbage - 1/2
Parsley - 1/2 bunch
Onion - 1/2
Garlic cloves - 2
Lemon - 1/2
Method
Wash all ingredients
Then mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer, with a hint of salt
Sip slowly and enjoy- Prashant, chef, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar