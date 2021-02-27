STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tried and ‘test’ed

Exam season is just around the corner, which means endless hours poring over books. Here are some quick and simple snacks to indulge in  during study breaks

Published: 27th February 2021 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Broccoli bocconcini salad

Ingredients
Broccoli - 80 gm
Green lettuce - 25 gm
Iceberg lettuce - 50 gm
Bocconcini cheese - 30 gm
Walnut - 5 gm
Pomegranate - 5 gm
For dressing
 Orange - 1 pc
 Cold press sunflower oil - 1 tbsp
 Fresh red chilli - half
 Fresh thyme - 1 sprig
 Salt - 1/4 tsp

Method
Cut broccoli into florets and blanch
Shred both lettuce
 For dressing use fresh orange juice and add other ingredients.
 Cook the dressing ingredients using the reduction method
Toss broccoli, bocconcini cheese, lettuce with spicy orange dressing
Garnish with walnut chunks and pomegranate
- Kanakadri N, chef, Go Native 

 Buck Wheat 
 Broccoli Fritters
Ingredients
 Brocolli grated - 0.4 kg
 Onion chopped - 0.05 kg
Mixed herbs - 2 tbsp
 Buck wheat flour - 0.5 kg
 Baking powder - 0.015 kg
Water - 0.5 litre
 Salt - as per taste
Black pepper -  as per taste
 Refined oil - to fry
Tzatiski sauce
Grated cucumber - 0.1 kg
 Greek yoghurt - 0.25 kg
Chopped mint - 2 tbsp
Chopped garlic - 2 tbsp
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
 Roasted cumin powder - 0.5 tsp
 Salt and pepper - as per taste
Method
Grate the broccoli florets through grater.
Mix finely chopped onions, herbs, buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt and pepper.
Add water to the mixture and make the tight batter.
Heat the oil, drop the quenelles of batter and fry until dark golden colour.
For the sauce, mix all the ingredients together and check for seasoning, and serve cold.
– Daniel Koshy, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Besan Chilla

Ingredients
Besan - 1 cup  
Yoghurt - 1 tbsp
 Salt - ½ tsp  
Refined oil or ghee - 1 tsp  
 Water - 1 cup
Jeera powder - ¼ tsp  
 Ajwain - ¼ tsp

For the stuffing
Grated Paneer - 1 cup 
Grated carrot - ¼ cup 
Green chili - 1
Ginger - 10 gm
Onion - 75 gm 
Tomato - 50 gm
Haldi - 1 pinch
Jeera powder  - ¼ tsp
Refined oil or ghee - 1 tbsp
Salt - as per taste

Method
Mix all ingredients for the chilla in a bowl with a whisk until it is smooth batter.
Pour on a non-stick tawa and cook like crepes.
For the stuffing, heat the oil, add jeera followed by the onion, green chilli and ginger. 
Saute until the onion sweats and then add the tomato and salt
Now add the grated carrot and paneer and saute all ingredients until the carrots get soft.
Finish with jeera powder and freshly chopped coriander
You can now stuff the chilla with the stuffing and fold into triangular pockets like a samosa or roll it up.

– Sanjay Tyagi, patner and chef, North West Kebabs and Curry House

Morning Sunshine

Ingredients
Carrots - 2
Kale leaves - 3
Celery stalks - 2
Cucumber - 2
Turnip - 1
Spinach - 1/2 bunch
Cabbage - 1/2
 Parsley - 1/2 bunch 
Onion - 1/2
Garlic cloves - 2
 Lemon - 1/2

Method
Wash all ingredients 
Then mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer, with a hint of salt
Sip slowly and enjoy- Prashant, chef, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

