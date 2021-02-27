Tried and ‘test’ed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Broccoli bocconcini salad

Ingredients

Broccoli - 80 gm

Green lettuce - 25 gm

Iceberg lettuce - 50 gm

Bocconcini cheese - 30 gm

Walnut - 5 gm

Pomegranate - 5 gm

For dressing

Orange - 1 pc

Cold press sunflower oil - 1 tbsp

Fresh red chilli - half

Fresh thyme - 1 sprig

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Method

Cut broccoli into florets and blanch

Shred both lettuce

For dressing use fresh orange juice and add other ingredients.

Cook the dressing ingredients using the reduction method

Toss broccoli, bocconcini cheese, lettuce with spicy orange dressing

Garnish with walnut chunks and pomegranate

- Kanakadri N, chef, Go Native

Buck Wheat

Broccoli Fritters

Ingredients

Brocolli grated - 0.4 kg

Onion chopped - 0.05 kg

Mixed herbs - 2 tbsp

Buck wheat flour - 0.5 kg

Baking powder - 0.015 kg

Water - 0.5 litre

Salt - as per taste

Black pepper - as per taste

Refined oil - to fry

Tzatiski sauce

Grated cucumber - 0.1 kg

Greek yoghurt - 0.25 kg

Chopped mint - 2 tbsp

Chopped garlic - 2 tbsp

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Roasted cumin powder - 0.5 tsp

Salt and pepper - as per taste

Method

Grate the broccoli florets through grater.

Mix finely chopped onions, herbs, buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt and pepper.

Add water to the mixture and make the tight batter.

Heat the oil, drop the quenelles of batter and fry until dark golden colour.

For the sauce, mix all the ingredients together and check for seasoning, and serve cold.

– Daniel Koshy, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Besan Chilla

Ingredients

Besan - 1 cup

Yoghurt - 1 tbsp

Salt - ½ tsp

Refined oil or ghee - 1 tsp

Water - 1 cup

Jeera powder - ¼ tsp

Ajwain - ¼ tsp

For the stuffing

Grated Paneer - 1 cup

Grated carrot - ¼ cup

Green chili - 1

Ginger - 10 gm

Onion - 75 gm

Tomato - 50 gm

Haldi - 1 pinch

Jeera powder - ¼ tsp

Refined oil or ghee - 1 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Method

Mix all ingredients for the chilla in a bowl with a whisk until it is smooth batter.

Pour on a non-stick tawa and cook like crepes.

For the stuffing, heat the oil, add jeera followed by the onion, green chilli and ginger.

Saute until the onion sweats and then add the tomato and salt

Now add the grated carrot and paneer and saute all ingredients until the carrots get soft.

Finish with jeera powder and freshly chopped coriander

You can now stuff the chilla with the stuffing and fold into triangular pockets like a samosa or roll it up.

– Sanjay Tyagi, patner and chef, North West Kebabs and Curry House

Morning Sunshine

Ingredients

Carrots - 2

Kale leaves - 3

Celery stalks - 2

Cucumber - 2

Turnip - 1

Spinach - 1/2 bunch

Cabbage - 1/2

Parsley - 1/2 bunch

Onion - 1/2

Garlic cloves - 2

Lemon - 1/2

Method

Wash all ingredients

Then mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer, with a hint of salt

Sip slowly and enjoy- Prashant, chef, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar