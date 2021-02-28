STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Clicks of the city

A new photo series by Shivaraju BS, a cop-turned-photographer, captures how Bengaluru streets are trickling back to their pre-pandemic self

Published: 28th February 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

A photograph from Cop Shiva’s latest series

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The humdrum of everyday life sometimes turns out to be the best inspiration for art. So, Shivaraju BS aka Cop Shiva’s latest photo series captures the city whirring back to the grind after months of lockdown. The series, called Live Life From Bangalore, is on display on his Instagram handle (@Cop_shiva_).

The cop-turned-photographer, known for documenting street life, wanted to capture what the same streets he had been to before pandemic looked like now. “The lockdown has been tough. I am the kind of person who is always exploring the streets of Bangalore, discovering new things. But being within four walls was not easy for me,” says the 41-year-old. When the lockdown ended, he went back to his village in Bannikuppe, to spend some time there but soon started missing city life.

“I started wondering what’s happening in Bangalore, are people back from their hometown? Or if the streets and gallis that have been shut for so long have opened,” says Shiva, who eventually came back to find these answers for himself.

While he found city life to have resumed normalcy, the shutterbug felt the “X-factor” was still missing. “The crowd that defines the city was missing, be it whether it’s the rush hour at MTR, Lalbagh Road or at any temple for a festival. The city may look like all is back to normal but you can feel it’s not the same as before,” says Shiva, who shares that his usual hangouts are City Market, Shivajinagar and Kalasipalyam Market.

He explains how the Karaga festival, which happens in March, is a big celebration in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. “But people are still unsure if it’s happening in their locality or not. I don’t like that uncertainty,” he says.  Shiva is yet to decide if he will exhibit these photographs but he is happy that the series is taking people down a nostalgic lane. “People have reached out to me and told me the photographs are reminding them of the pre-pandemic days,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp