Clicks of the city

BENGALURU : The humdrum of everyday life sometimes turns out to be the best inspiration for art. So, Shivaraju BS aka Cop Shiva’s latest photo series captures the city whirring back to the grind after months of lockdown. The series, called Live Life From Bangalore, is on display on his Instagram handle (@Cop_shiva_).

The cop-turned-photographer, known for documenting street life, wanted to capture what the same streets he had been to before pandemic looked like now. “The lockdown has been tough. I am the kind of person who is always exploring the streets of Bangalore, discovering new things. But being within four walls was not easy for me,” says the 41-year-old. When the lockdown ended, he went back to his village in Bannikuppe, to spend some time there but soon started missing city life.

“I started wondering what’s happening in Bangalore, are people back from their hometown? Or if the streets and gallis that have been shut for so long have opened,” says Shiva, who eventually came back to find these answers for himself.

While he found city life to have resumed normalcy, the shutterbug felt the “X-factor” was still missing. “The crowd that defines the city was missing, be it whether it’s the rush hour at MTR, Lalbagh Road or at any temple for a festival. The city may look like all is back to normal but you can feel it’s not the same as before,” says Shiva, who shares that his usual hangouts are City Market, Shivajinagar and Kalasipalyam Market.

He explains how the Karaga festival, which happens in March, is a big celebration in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. “But people are still unsure if it’s happening in their locality or not. I don’t like that uncertainty,” he says. Shiva is yet to decide if he will exhibit these photographs but he is happy that the series is taking people down a nostalgic lane. “People have reached out to me and told me the photographs are reminding them of the pre-pandemic days,” he says.