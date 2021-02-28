ED attaches Rs 84 crore assets of Kanva group

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 84.40 crore of N Nanjundaiah, director, Kanva group of companies, his family members and related entities, including Harish S, founder director and president of Sree Kanva Souhardha Cooperative Credit Limited (SKSCCL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

“The assets are located at Nelamangala, Koratagere, Chikkaballapur, Srirangapatna and Bengaluru in Karnataka and at Madakasira in Andhra Pradesh,” stated the ED in an official release. The agency had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 255.17 crore of Nanjundaiah, his family members and other entities under PMLA in September last year. The total worth of seized assets is Rs 339.57 crore.

Nanjundaiah was arrested on August 25, 2020. He remains in judicial custody. The ED had initiated the investigation against the firm and its management on the basis of a complaint received from the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Bengaluru, and various FIRs against the accused for collecting Rs 650 crore deposits from the public on assurance of high interest rates, without maintaining required liquidity.

It said, “SKSCCL collected money through unauthorised collection centres and collection agents from more than 13,000 gullible investors by luring them to pay higher rates of interest ranging between 12 and 15 per cent. The company cheated the investors by not paying them the promised interest. They did not even return the principal amount after maturity to them.

The deposits were embezzled and transferred to various accounts of the firm and entities, in the account of the directors, their family and other persons related to SKSCCL. They later acquired assets with the embezzled money,” the ED stated. The ED had filed a prosecution complaint against Nanjundaiah and others on October 22 before the court of Principal City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru.