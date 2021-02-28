STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Five cops in the dock over custodial death of conman

Siddalinga Swamy had jumped to death from the second floor of his rented house in Vidyaranyapura when a police team took him there for spot mahazar on Friday evening.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death, Police torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the custodial death of a 63-year-old alleged conman, the sub-inspector of Hanumantnagar police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against four other personnel who were with the accused. 

Siddalinga Swamy had jumped to death from the second floor of his rented house in Vidyaranyapura when a police team took him there for spot mahazar on Friday evening. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that the case will be handed over to the CID for further investigation. 

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, DCP (South) Harish Pandey said that sub-inspector D Manjunath has been suspended as he was in charge of the case and was heading the team.  A police officer from Vidyaranyapura police station said that based on a complaint filed by Swamy’s wife Devamani, a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Devamani stated in her complaint that she saw her husband run into the kitchen and jump from the balcony. The police officer said that Swamy was arrested by the Hanumanthnagar police on February 24 and, during the interrogation, he revealed the names of two of his friends who were also involved in a cheating case and efforts are on to nab them.

Swamy of Malavalli was living in a rented house in Vidyaranyapura along with his family. A senior police officer said that Swamy had conned Nagaraj, a resident of Hanumanthanagar, of Rs 13.29 lakh in 2020. 
Swamy had impersonated a BDA official and promised that he would help Nagaraj get a site in the city. 
Later, Swamy started avoiding Nagaraj without returning the money and also tried to create fake documents of a BDA site. He had then gone absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp