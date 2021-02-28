Five cops in the dock over custodial death of conman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the custodial death of a 63-year-old alleged conman, the sub-inspector of Hanumantnagar police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against four other personnel who were with the accused.

Siddalinga Swamy had jumped to death from the second floor of his rented house in Vidyaranyapura when a police team took him there for spot mahazar on Friday evening. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that the case will be handed over to the CID for further investigation.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, DCP (South) Harish Pandey said that sub-inspector D Manjunath has been suspended as he was in charge of the case and was heading the team. A police officer from Vidyaranyapura police station said that based on a complaint filed by Swamy’s wife Devamani, a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Devamani stated in her complaint that she saw her husband run into the kitchen and jump from the balcony. The police officer said that Swamy was arrested by the Hanumanthnagar police on February 24 and, during the interrogation, he revealed the names of two of his friends who were also involved in a cheating case and efforts are on to nab them.

Swamy of Malavalli was living in a rented house in Vidyaranyapura along with his family. A senior police officer said that Swamy had conned Nagaraj, a resident of Hanumanthanagar, of Rs 13.29 lakh in 2020.

Swamy had impersonated a BDA official and promised that he would help Nagaraj get a site in the city.

Later, Swamy started avoiding Nagaraj without returning the money and also tried to create fake documents of a BDA site. He had then gone absconding.