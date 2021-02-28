Give priority to healthcare services: Lokayukta to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the state government has to prioritise its resources, giving priority to healthcare, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has issued directions to the Department of Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare, ahead of the state budget.

To ensure availability of beds in an emergency at state hospitals, Justice Shetty said authorities should take measures to provide a centralised communication system, so that patients can be sent immediately to hospitals where beds are available.

The Lokayukta passed the order recently on the complaint of Siddalingegowda, a social activist of Mavinakere, Tumakuru. He directed the departments concerned to submit the details of steps taken to provide adequate ambulances with equipment and medical personnel.

He sought details of measures taken to upgrade 30-bed Community Health Centres to Taluk Level Health Centres, and data on the number of vacancies in posts of doctors and support staff in each district. He directed the Medical Education Director to submit norms laid down by the Medical Council of India on hospitals.