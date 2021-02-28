STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's youth must find innovative ways to overcome pandemic crisis: Nikhil Chinapa

Time to help is now, says popular DJ Nikhil Chinapa, who is moderating a fundraising concert for daily-wage workers affected by the pandemic

Nikhil Chinapa

Nikhil Chinapa | Twitter Photo

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every ’90s kid will remember being a fan of VJs. One such name that people never forget was Nikhil Chinapa, who was a popular face on MTV. While he may be living in Mumbai now, at heart, he still considers himself to be a “Bangalore boy”. “I still support RCB over Mumbai Indians,” says Chinapa, who is busy gearing up to moderate the Open Up India Fundraising Campaign, United Nations 
Development Programme  (UNDP), which is for sanitation workers and migrant workers.

The concert will be taking place virtually on March 13. The concert will have performances by Vasu Raina, Raghav Meattle and Lucky Ali, to name a few artistes.  With things going back to the way they were before the pandemic, one might question the need for a fundraiser. To this, Chinapa says, “The impact of the pandemic has been so huge that it will still take time to recover, especially for daily wage workers. This is the time we can come together to help as possible,” says Chinapa, who believes the youth of the country must find innovative ways to overcome this crisis.

“They can come up with new ideas,” he adds. One of India’s most popular DJs, Chinapa has missed playing for a live audience but he is choosing to not sweat the small things. “Lockdown was a low phase but I have nothing to complain. I’m grateful I got to spend more time with my wife and daughter, who turned 3 this year,” says Chinapa, who married fellow DJ, Pearl Miglani, in 2012, and to whom he credits his DJing skills. 

Pic: Rohith Sarcar

Chinapa’s career as a television personality started when he won the MTV VJ Hunt in 1999. He has also been a part of shows like India’s Got Talent 2, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Mashups, Fame X etc. Agreeing that people’s taste in music and the way they consume entertainment has changed drastically, Chinapa says the secret to staying relevant is to  understand the change and to pursue what you love with passion.

He explains this with the example of the upcoming concert, which will be streamed digitally, which was something that not many considered some years ago. “As the style of music and the way the industry functions has its own limitations, the only way to go about this is to do things with the same passion you felt on the first day,” says Chinapa. For details about Open Up India Fundraising Campaign, UNDP India, check Insider.in

