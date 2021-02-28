More Covid cases emerge from Yelahanka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelhanka zone has been seeing an increase in the number of Covid cluster cases with positives going up from 28 on Friday to 33 on Saturday. Eight students in Agraghami college, six people in Purva Venezia Apartment and 11 from Sambram Academy of Management Studies have tested positive. Also eight students from Inspire Livesuit PG, managed by Sambram College, are Covid-positive.

As per BBMP details, 266 tests were done at Agraghami College, where five students and three primary contacts were positive. The primary contacts have been admitted to Yelhanka General Hospital, while five are in home isolation. At Sambram Academy, 1,590 tests were done and 11 students were positive. Ten students, with mild symptoms are in quarantine themselves. One positive case, a 20-year-old student, has gone to Kolar with his parents.

At Purva Venezia Apartment, Covid spread from a 62-year-old who had returned from Mumbai. Some of his primary contacts were positive for the virus. At the apartment, 111 tests were carried out and six were found positive. They have been admitted to a private hospital. However, the new hotspot was the PG accommodation where eight are positive and have been admitted to KC General Hospital. The students are aged between 18 and 23.

According to a health officer from BBMP Yelhanka zone, 67 people are at the PG and all have been tested. “All the 19 students who tested positive at the PG are from Sambram College. Initially, students who came from Kerala were staying there and that is how the infection spread. All have been tested and the results will be out on Sunday. Right now, many students are asymptomatic and a few have mild symptoms. There is nothing to worry about,” the officer said.