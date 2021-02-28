STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

More Covid cases emerge from Yelahanka

The Yelhanka zone has been seeing an increase in the number of Covid cluster cases with positives going up from 28 on Friday to 33 on Saturday.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelhanka zone has been seeing an increase in the number of Covid cluster cases with positives going up from 28 on Friday to 33 on Saturday. Eight students in Agraghami college, six people in Purva Venezia Apartment and 11 from Sambram Academy of Management Studies have tested positive. Also eight students from Inspire Livesuit PG, managed by Sambram College, are Covid-positive.

As per BBMP details, 266 tests were done at Agraghami College, where five students and three primary contacts were positive. The primary contacts have been admitted to Yelhanka General Hospital, while five are in home isolation. At Sambram Academy, 1,590 tests were done and 11 students were positive. Ten students, with mild symptoms are in quarantine themselves. One positive case, a 20-year-old student, has gone to Kolar with his parents.

At Purva Venezia Apartment, Covid spread from a 62-year-old who had returned from Mumbai. Some of his primary contacts were positive for the virus. At the apartment, 111 tests were carried out and six were found positive. They have been admitted to a private hospital. However, the new hotspot was the PG accommodation where eight are positive and have been admitted to KC General Hospital. The students are aged between 18 and 23.

According to a health officer from BBMP Yelhanka zone, 67 people are at the PG and all have been tested. “All the 19 students who tested positive at the PG are from Sambram College. Initially, students who came from Kerala were staying there and that is how the infection spread. All have been tested and the results will be out on Sunday. Right now, many students are asymptomatic and a few have mild symptoms. There is nothing to worry about,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yelahanka COVID 19
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp