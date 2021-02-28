Rare Mughal era gold coin auctioned for Rs 56 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rare gold coin issued by a Mughal emperor was auctioned for Rs 56 lakh in Bengaluru on Saturday, at an event organised by numismatic auction house Marudhar Arts.Rajendra Maru, chairman of Marudhar Arts, said on Saturday that rare coins were auctioned on Saturday, while bidding for paper money will be held on Sunday.

A non-Kannadiga Indian won the bid for the 10.9 gm gold coin issued by the Mughal ruler Kam Baksh, the fifth son of Aurangzeb. The coin was minted at the Dar-Uz-Zafar mint in Bijapur (now known as Vijayapura) and has Persian legend on it, which only increases its value as it was not circulated as currency, Maru said.

The coin is important as Baksh was known to mint many coins from Vijayapura, Gokak, Hyderabad, but had never had a coin minted in this unique combination. Baksh had won the Bijapur fort in 1707 before declaring himself a king. He was known to have waged several wars and extended his kingdom.