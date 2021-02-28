STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State of awareness

This Bengaluru-based graphic designer is using art to create awareness around the symbols of each Indian state

State flower of Karnataka Lotus (File | PTI)

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some months ago, when Radha Pennathur was looking up how to draw something, she came across an interesting fact: State symbols. “It led me down a rabbit hole of sorts and I got to know that each state and union territory in India has some state symbols: Fruits, flowers, trees, birds, animals,” says the 23-year-old, who is now capturing the same through a series of artworks she is doing for Wildlife Conservation Society.

“As a wildlife organisation, we wanted to draw people’s attention towards the rich flora, fauna and diversity of our country,” says Pennathur, who works as a graphic designer at the organisation. The series, called State Symbols of India, kickstarted this month. So far, she has covered Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, where besides individual illustrations for each symbol, Pennathur also made an overview of all in the shape of the state’s borders. Each state and union territory will be covered in alphabetical order, with posts going out weekly or fortnightly.

“I would loved to have started with my home state of Karnataka but alphabetical just made it simpler to do,” says the city-bred designer, who is a graduate from Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology. Explaining the idea behind the series, she says while most learn about such elements in school, the consciousness of its identity with a state is lost over time. “Once I started working on this series, I’ve developed a better mental map of where certain species come from.

I hope others find the same over time,” she says. Work for each illustration begins with research, followed by a day of sketching and colouring each. “I find birds and animals easier to draw since I’ve been drawing them since I was young. I can pick out and define their characteristics better but I don’t have as much practice with plants,” she explains. 

The process has also been rewarding in terms of new information. “Some states have a fruit symbol too, where mango seems to be a popular choice. Some others have state butterflies too!” she exclaims, adding that these include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.  Currently an online series that is shared on Wildlife Conservation Society–India’s handle (@wcsindia), the artwork does show scope to be expanded into offline modes as well. “My personal obsession with cards – be it playing, tarot or vintage – bled into my work. So these illustrations can potentially be gamified as well,” says Pennathur. 

Pride of Karnataka

  • State animal:Asian Elephant 
  • State bird: Indian roller
  • State butterfly: Southern birdwing 
  • State fish: Carnatic carp 
  • State flower: Lotus
  • State tree: Sandalwood
