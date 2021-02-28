UVCE may get Rs 150 crore per year for upgrade

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a 15-year-long wait, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) will finally get the required funding to catapult it into an IIT-like institute.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said the State Government plans to develop the college and spend Rs 150 crore annually and transform it into a global educational institute by providing it with financial, administrative and educational autonomy. The government, in the last budget, had allocated Rs 10 crore for upgrading the college, and had formed an expert committee.