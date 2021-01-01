25-year-old man hacked to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death by two bike-borne men at KG Halli on Wednesday night. Police are considering the probability of an old rivalry. The deceased is Sultan Pasha, a mechanic by profession and resident of Ram Tent Road. Police said the incident took place at 9.30 pm when Pasha, with his friend, was standing in front of a chicken stall.

Two men approached them on a bike on the pretext of asking for an address. As they came close, one of them attacked him with weapons and fled the scene. His friend called for help and passersby rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

