A year of great revelations, distress and anguish

To reflect on the year just gone by is certainly to come to terms with those intense experiences that, both at the conscious and unconscious levels, broke comfortably settled perspectives and stable notions in relation to oneself and the world around. There are, indeed, several images that emerge from certain phases of the year and continue to haunt and trouble one’s conscience, challenging the very notion of an ethical life, constructed by a secure and complacent middle class to place itself on a pedestal. These images dissolve all kinds of certainties, apart from ripping into shreds platitudes uttered about the fundamental values of justice and equality. They also expose the hollowness of our institutions -- the Judiciary and Executive in particular -- in addition to revealing the vacuity of our social and cultural life.

One of the most distressing images is of young girls carrying loads on their heads, journeying from one territory of misery and agony to another of suffering and impoverishment, or stretching out their hands to receive some rare charity. These are to be seen with images of thousands of migrant workers, deprived of jobs and displaced in every sense, walking all over the land, choosing to face the wrath of the coronavirus than endure the callous and indifferent attitude of the political State and an apathetic middle-class society of pathetic puppets.

This society, from its insulated places of dwelling, displayed its extraordinary concern for human welfare by clanging plates, ringing bells, blowing conches and lighting lamps, all in due obedience to instructions given, making a mockery of human suffering.

This was a spectacle that ridiculed the pain and sanity of several individuals who struggled to do whatever they possibly could to help the unfortunate, abandoned by the centres of power and authority. What caused greater anguish was the sweeping declaration of judges of the Supreme Court that it was not their business to keep track of the movement of migrants, while all they had to do was instruct the governments to discharge their basic obligation.

For sensitive people, many of them from the heterogeneous middle class, it was an erasure of democratic values guaranteed by the Constitution. It was appalling that decisions were taken in a unilateral manner by a single individual, liquidating all political diversities and wiping out a decentralised democratic system.

In retrospect, it becomes clear that it was a phase that engendered anguish in individuals who believed that sanity and wisdom during a crisis could be generated only through open debate and mutual consultation. A deep spiritual crisis engulfed those souls that genuinely believed in a vision of cosmological harmony. This land has always nourished the value of diverse spiritual and religious traditions going beyond a hegemonic, singular religious identity.

There are millions in this country who uphold spiritual practices that transcend narrow and utterly myopic narratives that legitimise only a homogeneous religious order. It was absolutely devastating to be bombarded with images of the devout at a mosque in a state of trance, swaying and sneezing to let the virus spread, and images of Muslim vendors spitting on fruits and vegetables to infect Hindus -- all done to generate widespread opinion that the virus was being spread by one community.

The atrociously surreal images came from rabid communal forces and were freely and crudely disseminated over social media. None can ignore a kind of corporate consciousness promoting such divisive schemes. A systematic propaganda was launched, especially referring to the Tablighi Jamaat convention, hiding certain facts that could have indicted the Home ministry. None of these forces ever acknowledged that there was a massive congregation at the Tirumala temple at Tirupati in June and July. Such deliberately distorted images struck a devastating blow at the very core of a sane society, wiping out sincere efforts of a liberal and emancipated community to protect communal harmony.

Even as one contemplates the utter chaos and anxiety of the miserable year that 2020 was, there are contrasting images of schoolteachers, Anganwadi and health workers risking everything to help society handle the crisis. It leads one to think of contributing whatever is in one’s range of possibility. What further strengthens this sacred impulse is the dignity and strength with which unfortunate young children, women and old people, especially from the marginalised sections of society, struggled to survive. It is deeply humbling to be a part of that humanity, far removed from the comfort zones of middle-class societies, which showed how merciless Fate had to be confronted. There were many great revelations for artistes, thinkers and activists. It was the will of the so-called common people that produced such revelations.

