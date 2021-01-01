STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru realtor’s plan falls flat, huge booze haul seized

Published: 01st January 2021 05:27 AM

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looking at making easy money selling liquor at a premium for New Year’s celebrations after buying it at subsidised rates from defence canteens, a 61-year-old realtor is now cooling his heels behind bars. The realtor, Mani Urs, was found with 82 litres of liquor in 114 bottles including top whiskey brands when the Basaveshwaranagar police, on a tip-off, raided his residence on West of Cord Road on Thursday morning.

A senior police officer said Urs had procured the liquor in smaller quantities over a period of time and stockpiled it at his residence. According to excise rules, an individual is allowed to stock not more than three litres at home at a given time, but Urs was found with a quantity 27 times the limit. Also, liquor procured from defence canteens is not allowed for resale. Besides, when the police sought bills of the purchase of liquor from the defence canteen, Urs had none to show as he had procured it through his contacts.

Realtor’s friends got him liquor

With the Covid-19-related restrictions in view of the new UK strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, he had anticipated that imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedures Codes (CrPC) could lead to liquor shortage, especially for New Year’s celebrations. Urs then decided to procure liquor and store it at his residence and sell it at a premium.

The police said he relied on a network of friends who had access to defence canteens across the city to procure the liquor.However, his plans went for a toss as the imposition of prohibitory orders did not work as he had anticipated. Liquor stores remained open and many across the city continued to sell it at the maximum retail price.

WHAT COPS FOUND
Brand Bottles
Black & White 26
100 Pipers 55
Peter Scot 15
Blenders Pride 13
McDowell’s 5

