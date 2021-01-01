Restore the rights of children

By Express News Service

Covid created an unprecedented crisis in the state. The education sector in general and school education in particular was completely disrupted since mid-March 2020. It is almost a year since children were pushed to distress and deprived of their fundamental entitlements. It includes the right to education, right to food, right to protection, etc. as assured in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Indian Constitution and other related laws pertaining to child rights.

The state took a series of measures to mitigate the problem. But schools continue to remain shut despite demands from the School Development and Monitoring Committees, parents’ associations and civil society to reopen them at the earliest. We are now entering 2021 with many challenges to resolve in the education sector.First, all schools from Anganawadis to Class 12 should be reopened without any delay. Several studies have suggested that children have a number of characteristics that protect them against SARS-CoV-2. Given the advantage, there should not be any attempt to create fear among children and parents in the name of pandemic or second wave. The government should educate parents, children, teachers and the community about the nature of the infection and its treatment to build confidence.

The biggest deprival for children, especially in rural schools during the pandemic, was hot midday meals and other supplementary nutrients like hot milk and immunity-boosting vitamin capsules. In all, 55,97,365 children were deprived of their fundamental right to nutrition. As per the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, the percentage of children who are anaemic in the age of 6 to 59 months is 62.8. The percentage of children under five years who are stunted is 32.2. This is a horrifying situation.

Therefore, protecting the right of children to adequate nutrition as per the National Food Security Act 2013 should top the list of priorities. The government should restart the hot midday meal programme at the earliest.Second, protecting children from all forms of exploitation is the primary obligation of the state. The closure of schools for a long period led to a widespread increase in child labour, child bonded labour, child marriage, child trafficking, etc. in rural as well as urban areas. But it was severe in rural parts. This is a gross violation of legislation meant for the protection of children. It is important to prepare a blueprint to bring back all children below 14 years who are out of school.

Third, all children have the fundamental right to education under Article 21A of the Constitution. The RTE Act, 2009 is in place to realise the fundamental right of children to equitable, quality education. The State Government should ensure at least 150 learning days starting from January to June 30, 2021 to ensure class-wise, subject-wise learning competencies from Classes 1 to 9 as indicated in the RTE Rules 2010. A special plan for those appearing for board exams need to be put in place right from day one, starting from January 1 till June 2021 to ensure justice to these children. Examinations can be conducted during the first and second week of July to give adequate time for children to prepare for the board exams.Finally, the state, as a duty bearer, has the primary obligation of protecting and promoting the fundamental rights of all children during all times, including the crisis period. We are just coming out of an unprecedented crisis created by the pandemic and entering 2021. The department should envisage all possibilities and opportunities to restore the fundamental rights of all children. The current crisis may not completely blow over soon. Therefore, we need to develop innovative approaches to restore the rights universally to create a flexible, equitable and resilient school system.

Niranjanaradhya V P

Senior Fellow and Development Educationist

CCL-NLSIU