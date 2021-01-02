Clean slate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Yogurt Trifle

Ingredients

Plant-based curd: 1 cup

Jaggery powder/ date paste: 1-2 tbsp

Chiku, pomegranate, banana, strawberry, mango etc as per choice: 1/2 cup mixed fruitschopped

Granola or crunchy muesli: 1/4 cup

Mint leaves: to garnish

Method

Stir the jaggery/date into the curd.

Divide the mixed fruits into glasses/bowls.

Pour in the set curd mixture.

Top it up with the granola.

Garnish with mint leaves.

-Nidhi Nahata, founder ,Justbe Resto Cafe

Morning sunshine with lemon

Ingredients

Carrots: 2

Kale leaves: 3

Celery stalks: 2

Cucumber: 2

Turnip: 1

Spinach: ½ bunch

Cabbage: ½

Parsley: ½ bunch

Onion: ½

Garlic cloves: 2

Lemon: ½

Method

Wash all the ingredients and sanitise properly

Mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer with a hint of salt.

Sip slowly and enjoy!

- Chef Prashant - Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

Kale & Fig Salad

Ingredients

Haricot beans: 5-6 pcs

Fresh figs: 2 nos cut into 4

Curly kale leaves: 6 to 7 leaves

Lolorosso lettuce: 5-6 leaves

Red radish: 1 no thinly sliced

Sunflower seeds: 1tsp

Pumpkin seeds: 1 tsp

Fresh cherry mozzarella: 1 tbsp

Sourdough croutons: 4-6 dices

Mustard micro greens: to garnish

Balsamic reduction: 1 tbsp

For Maple Hazelnut Dressing

White wine vinegar 2 tbsp

Dijon mustard 1 tbsp

Maple syrup 1 tbsp

Chopped hazelnuts 1 tsp

Hazelnut oil 2 tbsp

Sea salt 1 tsp

Cracked pepper 1 tsp

Method

Wash all green lettuce in chilled water, drain the water and keep aside.

Make thin slices of cherry mozzarella, cut fresh figs into wedges, cut sourdough bread into uniform dices, sprinkle olive oil and paprika toast them in oven for few minutes.

In a mixing bowl, whisk white wine, vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup. Add hazelnut oil, salt, black pepper, hazelnuts.

In another bowl, add mixed crunchy lettuce, fresh figs, haricot beans, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Drizzle the dressing and toss them.

To plate, put haricot, topped with dressed lettuce, figs, croutons, mozzarella

Finish the salad by adding sliced red radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, mustard micro greens to garnish.

Drizzle salad with balsamic reduction

SALMON TIKKA WITH BUTTERMILK AND DILL ESPUMA

Ingredients

Atlantic salmon fillet:200g

Ginger garlic paste: 5g

Cream: 10ml

Coriander leaves: 5g

Hung curd: 10ml

Chaat masala: 5g

Dill leaves: 10gm

Kashmiri mirch: 10gm

Oil: 10ml

Cashewnut Paste: 10gm

Cumin Powder: 5g

Salt: to taste

Method

Cut the salmon into 50-60 grams, and marinate it with salt, ginger garlic paste, chopped dill leaves.

Take a bowl, add hung curd, red chilly, oil, dill leaves, cashew nut paste, cumin powder, salt, ginger garlic paste.

Mix the salmon into the marination and cooked it in the tandoor and served with buttermilk foam.

For buttermilk foam

Blend curd, ginger, coriander, salt, cumin powder and water.

Then make it warm and add lecithin to make the foam.

Gently blend it with hand blender and make the foam.

-Chef Sanjay Tyagi, partner and chef, Northwest kebab & Curryhouse

Detox Green Smoothie

Ingredients

Banana - 1

Pineapple peeled and cut-1 cup (120 gm)

Baby spinach - 1 cup (60 gm)

Mint leaves - 4 sprigs

Method

Peel and cut the banana and keep aside

Wash the baby spinach leaves and mint leaves.

Add the above to the peeled and cut pineapple in a blender and blend it till it is a fine puree to a pourable consistency.

Serve chilled.

-Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor

-Chef Utkarsh Bhalla ,Brand Executive Chef, Sly Granny