Clean slate

Loads of food, fun and laughter marked the run-up to the New Year. Here, chefs suggest some quick recipes to detox after a week of festive eating

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Yogurt Trifle

Ingredients
Plant-based curd: 1 cup
 Jaggery powder/ date paste: 1-2 tbsp
Chiku, pomegranate, banana, strawberry, mango etc as per choice: 1/2 cup mixed fruitschopped
 Granola or crunchy muesli: 1/4 cup
 Mint leaves: to garnish

Method
 Stir the jaggery/date into the curd.
 Divide the mixed fruits into glasses/bowls.
Pour in the set curd mixture.
Top it up with the granola.
Garnish with mint leaves.
-Nidhi Nahata, founder ,Justbe Resto Cafe

Morning sunshine with lemon 

Ingredients
Carrots: 2 
Kale leaves: 3
 Celery stalks: 2 
Cucumber: 2 
 Turnip: 1 
 Spinach: ½ bunch 
Cabbage: ½ 
Parsley: ½ bunch 
 Onion: ½ 
 Garlic cloves: 2 
 Lemon: ½

Method
 Wash all the ingredients and sanitise properly
 Mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer with a hint of salt.
 Sip slowly and enjoy!
- Chef Prashant - Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar 

Kale & Fig Salad

Ingredients              
 Haricot beans: 5-6 pcs
 Fresh figs: 2 nos cut into 4
Curly kale leaves:  6 to 7 leaves            
 Lolorosso lettuce: 5-6 leaves
 Red radish: 1 no thinly sliced
 Sunflower seeds: 1tsp
 Pumpkin seeds: 1 tsp              
 Fresh cherry mozzarella:  1 tbsp
Sourdough croutons: 4-6 dices
Mustard micro greens:  to garnish
Balsamic reduction:  1 tbsp

For Maple Hazelnut Dressing          
  White wine vinegar  2 tbsp
 Dijon mustard    1 tbsp
  Maple syrup    1 tbsp 
 Chopped hazelnuts  1 tsp
  Hazelnut oil    2 tbsp
  Sea salt    1 tsp
  Cracked pepper    1 tsp

Method

Wash all green lettuce in chilled water, drain the water and keep aside.

Make thin slices of cherry mozzarella, cut fresh figs into wedges, cut sourdough bread into uniform dices, sprinkle olive oil and paprika toast them in oven for few minutes.

In a mixing bowl, whisk white wine, vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup. Add hazelnut oil, salt, black pepper, hazelnuts.

In another bowl, add mixed crunchy lettuce, fresh figs, haricot beans, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Drizzle the dressing and toss them.

To plate, put haricot, topped with dressed lettuce, figs, croutons, mozzarella

Finish the salad by adding sliced red radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, mustard micro greens to garnish.

Drizzle salad with balsamic reduction

SALMON TIKKA WITH BUTTERMILK AND DILL ESPUMA

Ingredients
Atlantic salmon fillet:200g
 Ginger garlic paste: 5g
Cream: 10ml
Coriander leaves: 5g
 Hung curd: 10ml
Chaat masala: 5g
 Dill leaves: 10gm
 Kashmiri mirch: 10gm
 Oil: 10ml
 Cashewnut Paste: 10gm
Cumin Powder:  5g
 Salt: to taste

Method
Cut the salmon into 50-60 grams, and marinate it with salt, ginger garlic paste, chopped dill leaves.
Take a bowl, add hung curd, red chilly, oil, dill leaves, cashew nut paste, cumin powder, salt, ginger garlic paste.
Mix the salmon into the marination and cooked it in the tandoor and served with buttermilk foam.
For buttermilk foam
 Blend curd, ginger, coriander, salt, cumin powder and water.
 Then make it warm and add lecithin to make the foam.
Gently blend it with hand blender and make the foam. 
-Chef Sanjay Tyagi, partner and chef, Northwest kebab & Curryhouse

Detox Green Smoothie

Ingredients
 Banana - 1
 Pineapple peeled and cut-1 cup (120 gm)
 Baby spinach - 1 cup (60 gm)
Mint leaves - 4 sprigs

Method
 Peel and cut the banana and keep aside
 Wash the baby spinach leaves and mint leaves.
Add the above to the peeled and cut pineapple in a blender and blend it till it is a fine puree to a pourable consistency.
Serve chilled.
-Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor

-Chef Utkarsh Bhalla ,Brand Executive Chef, Sly Granny 

