Clean slate

Yogurt Trifle
Ingredients
Plant-based curd: 1 cup
Jaggery powder/ date paste: 1-2 tbsp
Chiku, pomegranate, banana, strawberry, mango etc as per choice: 1/2 cup mixed fruitschopped
Granola or crunchy muesli: 1/4 cup
Mint leaves: to garnish
Method
Stir the jaggery/date into the curd.
Divide the mixed fruits into glasses/bowls.
Pour in the set curd mixture.
Top it up with the granola.
Garnish with mint leaves.
-Nidhi Nahata, founder ,Justbe Resto Cafe
Morning sunshine with lemon
Ingredients
Carrots: 2
Kale leaves: 3
Celery stalks: 2
Cucumber: 2
Turnip: 1
Spinach: ½ bunch
Cabbage: ½
Parsley: ½ bunch
Onion: ½
Garlic cloves: 2
Lemon: ½
Method
Wash all the ingredients and sanitise properly
Mix them all together and grind them to a smooth juice in juicer with a hint of salt.
Sip slowly and enjoy!
- Chef Prashant - Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar
Kale & Fig Salad
Ingredients
Haricot beans: 5-6 pcs
Fresh figs: 2 nos cut into 4
Curly kale leaves: 6 to 7 leaves
Lolorosso lettuce: 5-6 leaves
Red radish: 1 no thinly sliced
Sunflower seeds: 1tsp
Pumpkin seeds: 1 tsp
Fresh cherry mozzarella: 1 tbsp
Sourdough croutons: 4-6 dices
Mustard micro greens: to garnish
Balsamic reduction: 1 tbsp
For Maple Hazelnut Dressing
White wine vinegar 2 tbsp
Dijon mustard 1 tbsp
Maple syrup 1 tbsp
Chopped hazelnuts 1 tsp
Hazelnut oil 2 tbsp
Sea salt 1 tsp
Cracked pepper 1 tsp
Method
Wash all green lettuce in chilled water, drain the water and keep aside.
Make thin slices of cherry mozzarella, cut fresh figs into wedges, cut sourdough bread into uniform dices, sprinkle olive oil and paprika toast them in oven for few minutes.
In a mixing bowl, whisk white wine, vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup. Add hazelnut oil, salt, black pepper, hazelnuts.
In another bowl, add mixed crunchy lettuce, fresh figs, haricot beans, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Drizzle the dressing and toss them.
To plate, put haricot, topped with dressed lettuce, figs, croutons, mozzarella
Finish the salad by adding sliced red radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, mustard micro greens to garnish.
Drizzle salad with balsamic reduction
SALMON TIKKA WITH BUTTERMILK AND DILL ESPUMA
Ingredients
Atlantic salmon fillet:200g
Ginger garlic paste: 5g
Cream: 10ml
Coriander leaves: 5g
Hung curd: 10ml
Chaat masala: 5g
Dill leaves: 10gm
Kashmiri mirch: 10gm
Oil: 10ml
Cashewnut Paste: 10gm
Cumin Powder: 5g
Salt: to taste
Method
Cut the salmon into 50-60 grams, and marinate it with salt, ginger garlic paste, chopped dill leaves.
Take a bowl, add hung curd, red chilly, oil, dill leaves, cashew nut paste, cumin powder, salt, ginger garlic paste.
Mix the salmon into the marination and cooked it in the tandoor and served with buttermilk foam.
For buttermilk foam
Blend curd, ginger, coriander, salt, cumin powder and water.
Then make it warm and add lecithin to make the foam.
Gently blend it with hand blender and make the foam.
-Chef Sanjay Tyagi, partner and chef, Northwest kebab & Curryhouse
Detox Green Smoothie
Ingredients
Banana - 1
Pineapple peeled and cut-1 cup (120 gm)
Baby spinach - 1 cup (60 gm)
Mint leaves - 4 sprigs
Method
Peel and cut the banana and keep aside
Wash the baby spinach leaves and mint leaves.
Add the above to the peeled and cut pineapple in a blender and blend it till it is a fine puree to a pourable consistency.
Serve chilled.
-Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor
-Chef Utkarsh Bhalla ,Brand Executive Chef, Sly Granny