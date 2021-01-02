STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conscious connections

This year has helped recognise how fragile life is and to be grateful, while also looking out as we can for each other. 

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The churn of 2020 has left us in unusual places and positions where we needed to reinvent ourselves, what we considered work or work spaces, and, experienced depths of loneliness and loveliness. Many suffered and continue to do so for lack of opportunity, losses and anxiety. We are conscious of privilege of health, ability, access and other social factors, like never before in decades. This year has helped recognise how fragile life is and to be grateful, while also looking out as we can for each other. 

After living 2020 in little islands, people in relationships have been checking in on why they are in this relationship, what they need from each other and how they can take responsibility for what they want. People living on their own have similarly moved as well in terms of whether and what relationships will work for them.

Going ahead, in 2021 and onwards, we should see more conscious connections, more awareness that relationships are good when they work for everyone in it, that being on one’s own is better than being in toxic relationships, and finally, that the most rewarding and lasting relationship is with oneself.  Love is not guaranteed for anyone. When it is there, it is to be cherished.(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

