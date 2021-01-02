Covid fatality rate at 0 in 20 districts, only 189 cases in ICU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 1,084 people getting discharged on Friday, the total recoveries in the state touched 8,97,200, taking the recovery rate to its highest at 97.48%. Males account for 55.27 lakh recoveries and females for 34.33 lakh recoveries.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday, “Since March, we have conducted more than 1.47 crore tests across the state. The positivity rate stood at 0.82% on the last day of 2020.”

There were 877 new cases reported on the day, which took the state’s tally to 9,20,373 cases. Bengaluru reported 464 cases. Now, it is taking the state 109 days to double Covid cases. The mortality rate has been steady for the last 11 days at 1.31%. In the last seven days, the case fatality rate has been 0 in 20 districts of Karnataka, while two other districts have CFR below 1 per cent. Of the 11,058 active cases, 189 are high risk and in the ICU. 82 of these cases are in Bengaluru Urban alone.