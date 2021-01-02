Doom to dominate

VR Ferose By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Binge-watchers are suffering online fatigue, and with Covid-19 curtailing movie production, they’re reaching for books instead. With a bumper year ahead for authors and readers alike, here are some trends for 2021:

Apocalyptic fiction: Reflecting 2020 gloom, the theme of doom will continue to dominate.

Sci-fi dystopian novels: A popular genre last year, it is set to attract a whole new set of readers.

Hope prevails: There will be more titles reflecting optimism. Books that offer comfort reading, self-care and health -- besides bread-baking and romance.

Narrative non-fiction: A rapidly growing genre. Bill Gates’s How to Avoid a Climate Disaster is expected next February. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, on gene editing, promises to be a bestseller. George Floyd’s murder sparked huge interest in antiracism, and many ‘minority’ authors will debut.

More women authors: Two highly anticipated titles are, in fiction, Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, and in non-fiction, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s The Daughters of Kobani. (The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books)