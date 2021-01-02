STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Doom to dominate

Binge-watchers are suffering online fatigue, and with Covid-19 curtailing movie production, they’re reaching for books instead.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By VR Ferose
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Binge-watchers are suffering online fatigue, and with Covid-19 curtailing movie production, they’re reaching for books instead. With a bumper year ahead for authors and readers alike, here are some trends for 2021:

Apocalyptic fiction: Reflecting 2020 gloom, the theme of doom will continue to dominate.  
Sci-fi dystopian novels: A popular genre last year, it is set to attract a whole new set of readers. 
Hope prevails: There will be more titles reflecting optimism. Books that offer comfort reading, self-care and health -- besides bread-baking and romance.

Narrative non-fiction: A rapidly growing genre. Bill Gates’s How to Avoid a Climate Disaster is expected next February. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, on gene editing, promises to be a bestseller. George Floyd’s murder sparked huge interest in antiracism, and many ‘minority’ authors will debut. 

More women authors: Two highly anticipated titles are, in fiction, Jhumpa Lahiri’s Whereabouts, and in non-fiction, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s The Daughters of Kobani. (The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley who is gently mad about books)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp