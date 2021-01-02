STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hot favourite

Exploding with flavours are chocobombs, the latest beverage trending on social media

Published: 02nd January 2021

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The thought of drinking a glass of plain milk can bore most of us at some point. But Instagram has shown us how to make it a whole lot of fun with choco bombs. This sweet delight which has been trending among hot beverages comprises thick chocolate, marshmallows, spices to name a few ingredients – all of which explode when put into a glass of hot milk. While city bakers are experimenting with various flavours, mothers too are happy that this trend that has got their children less fussy about drinking milk.

One look at home-baker Seema Punjabi’s Instagram page and there are several posts on how to prepare the choco bomb. “I am obsessed with chocobombs. It makes the hot chocolate ritual so much more fun,” says Punjabi, who tried it for the first time a few weeks ago considering it as an upcoming trend. “Since I am a baker, I keep updating myself with the new trends in the dessert world.

The first time I saw it was on Pinterest US, where this was a huge rage. So I decided to give it a try,” says Punjabi, who make two flavours – Belgian Dark Chocolate, and Spiced Chocolate, which has spices like cinnamon. Not just Punjabi, the trend has caught on with many non-bakers too.

Mahima Mathur, a mother of a teenager, finds that chocobombs have turned out to be a huge help in making her son drink his daily dose of milk without any fuss. “The choco bombs have done the trick for me,” says Mathur, whose son prefers the chocolate flavoured milk any day. Made with basic chocolate ingredients, what makes these flavoured bombs unusually delicious is the “drama that surrounds around,” explains Mathur. 

Speaking about the ingredients, these choco bombs are not too difficult to make, but need skilled hands to get its shape. “The biggest challenge is to temper the chocolate to bring it to the right temperature to ensure the right consistency. Apart from that, you can just add whatever flavours you want in it,” says Shireen Jayanti, a communications professional, who makes three different flavours – dark, milk and white.

