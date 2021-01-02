Low blood sugar at birth cause of infantile spasms

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Neonatal hypoglycemia (low blood sugar at birth) is the most important underlying cause of infantile spasms, according to a study.This is the first study that used Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to dwell deep into the causes of infantile spasms in the Indian setting, according to the study paper.

Infantile spasms, also known as ‘Salaam Seizures’, occur usually in the first year after birth. The findings, according to the authors, show there is an urgent need to develop guidelines for early recognition and optimal management of neonates at risk of developing hypoglycemia to prevent this severe epilepsy. This study shows that families and doctors need to be more vigilant about preventing low blood sugar at birth in newborn babies to prevent its significant neurological impact later in a child’s life.

The study was conducted by Medgenome Labs, a genomics and clinical data driven diagnostics and drug discovery research company, in partnership with doctors from Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur, School of Medicine, University of Glasgow, UK, and Paediatric Neurosciences Research Group, Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow, UK, to understand the underlying causes of infantile spasms, a common but severe form of epilepsy in young children.

According to Dr Vivek Jain, paediatric neurologist at Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, one of the researchers, till date there have been no published studies from India to comprehensively investigate this condition. He claims that for the first time, a genetic evaluation using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology-based Whole Exome Sequencing was performed in patients with a suspected genetic cause for infantile spasms.Following this evaluation, a genetic cause could be identified in a significant number of patients with infantile spasms.