Mint, lilac, sorbet colours to rule

As WFH continues to be the way of life, styles which are easy, functional and comfortable will be the key sartorial choice for 2021.

By Sarayu Hegde
Express News Service

BENGALURU : As WFH continues to be the way of life, styles which are easy, functional and comfortable will be the key sartorial choice for 2021. Mint, lilac, sorbet colours which are soothing to the eye after a crazy 2020, and easy separates, overlays, co-ords – an over all relaxed look – will set the tone for Spring-Summer 2021. Couture designers like Varun Bahl, and Falguni and Shane have introduced pret line to their collection to cater to the current mood and need of the consumer.

The pandemic has made us reflect on our consumption habits and how we can show our core values through our fashion choices. With the rise of a more conscious consumer, environment-friendly, sustainable garments  are trends which will go beyond 2021. Upcycling has been one of the biggest trends embraced by designers for their Spring Summer 2021 collections.

Making upcycling cool again, luxury brands like Coach, Marni and Balenciaga are leading the way by  introducing patchwork jackets made from waste fabric, and bags and garments refashioned from previous collections or repurposing pre-loved textile . 

With consumers looking inwards and a growing support for ‘vocal for local’, home-grown brands will be on the rise. Small businesses, conscious brands supporting a circular economy, and local crafts and artisans is what a consumer will seek.(The author is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)

