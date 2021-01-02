Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Personally, 2020 was proof that being a ‘Jack of all trades’ isn’t necessarily a bad thing. As a film critic, there were very few releases through the year. However, OTT platforms provided a much-needed alternative for people who wanted something more than masala blockbusters. It also gave film critics the luxury of avoiding traffic, while enjoying movies at home.

Stand-up comedy as an industry was nearly wiped out with the pandemic. We had to contend with online shows, where the audience would lie down like Arab sheikhs! 2021 for stand-up comedy will be a tentative year. Open-air venues will be preferred. Since I never had a string of fans clamouring for a selfie, it wouldn’t be much of a loss for me, personally.

Since stand-up comedy depends largely on the reaction of the audiences, it will be interesting to see if their laughter can come through from their masks. It will tip-toe back to normalcy gingerly in the year 2021. Last year has taught us that laughter might well be the best medicine, but a vaccine and mask are a must!(The author is a stand-up comedian)