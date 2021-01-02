STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Say bye to ‘hangxiety’

The year 2020 has been quite a doozy, and it’s only fair that we ended the year with a banger.

Published: 02nd January 2021

By Prathik shetty
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The year 2020 has been quite a doozy, and it’s only fair that we ended the year with a banger. And if that means having to borrow a few hours from the next day to deal with the infamous hangover, I have some suggestions for you. If you’re continuing the New Year party into the weekend, here are some hangover cures before Monday blues take over. 

Some pre-party rituals that can save you the headache
Carbohydrates: Line your stomach with a hearty meal, consisting of carbohydrates and good fats. A nice greasy meal will slow down the rate of alcohol absorption, and also keep your gut safe from acidity.
Hydrate: You can’t count enough benefits of drinking water. Take a sip or two between drinks and have a glass before going to bed to avoid the ill-effects of dehydration, caused by alcohol.
Don’t mix: Choose a poison and stay loyal to it through the night. Mixing liquors is not everyone’s game and not recommended either, because each one has a different composition. 
Skip aerated drinks: Mixing aerated beverages with your liquor may make your drink tastier, but it will increase the rate at which your body absorbs alcohol because of the excessive sugar content. Choose fresh juices instead.
Pace yourself: When drinking, have a good time. Sip and hold your drink to appreciate its refreshing taste. This will make sure you last the entire party, without unnecessary health reactions. 
And after all that, if the hangover bug still bites you, here are some comforting options: 
Chamomile tea: Drink some warm chamomile tea. It has a calming effect and will help reduce anxiety (or hangxiety). It will also help you get some much-needed sleep.
nBland foods: Simple foods like toast and crackers may boost your blood sugar level, and settle your stomach, while soaking up the alcohol.
Ginger tea: You can always rely on Indian home remedies. Lemon, mint leaves, tulsi, ginger, on their own or in tea can reduce the effects of alcohol, by reducing nausea and calming your digestive system.
Fresh fruits: Some fresh fruits like apples, watermelons and oranges can help you re-energise. A glass of fruit juice can do the same. It replenishes essential minerals, which hydrate you.
(The writer is partner and mixologist, The Reservoire - Cocktail Bar)  

