Schools’ compliance to SOPs to be monitored

Districts will have groups that will visit schools and PU colleges from Monday to check implementation of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Schools reopened with all Covid safety measures in place like mandatory masks and sanitisers and maintaining social distance in classrooms | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Districts will have groups that will visit schools and PU colleges from Monday to check implementation of the Covid-19 safety protocols. These teams will also talk to students and principals. There were some drawbacks on the first day of reopening on Friday, admitted Minister for Primary and Secondary education Suresh Kumar. A school in Chikkaballapura, had a suboptimal level of cleanliness.

But that was because it was one of the counting centres for the gram Panchayat elections and the premises were handed over to school officials only on Thursday evening, he added. Another school in Hassan was found to be violating social distancing norms and an inquiry is being conducted to find out the reason behind the violation.

Action will be taken after the inquiry, Kumar said. The department had issued Covid-related SOPs in the runup to reopening of schools. There were some violations, and they will be dealt with seriously, Kumar said. Deputy Directors of Public instruction (DDPis) and Block education Officers (BeOs) were given strict instructions that SOPs should not be compromised, as it will compromise the entire programme, he said.

syllabus, exam dates by Wednesday Minister Suresh Kumar said that with the CBSE announcing the exam dates and NEET and JEE too likely to be announced soon, the Education Department will come out with truncated syllabus and dates for examination for the state board by Wednesday.

