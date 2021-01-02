STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vision Group aims at integrated healthcare

Annual health checkup for all aged above 35 being planned; Focus on preventive and predictive care
 

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar meets members of the Vision Group at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Vision Group for Healthcare held its first meeting with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. The group consisting of health experts from private and government sectors has to submit a report with recommendations in six months to implement the Arogya Karnataka (Healthy Karnataka) scheme. Integrating primary health centres, community health centres and tertiary care hospitals is one of its aims. Dr G Gururaj, former director, NIMHANS, will be the president of the group. 

“The focus will be also on preventive and predictive medicine. Annual health check-up for those above 35 will be conducted that will include blood test, lipid profile and screening for non-communicable diseases which are the reasons for increasing death rate in the country. Treatment and advice for lifestyle changes and nutrition will be given after the check-up,” Dr Sudhakar said.

Allopathic, Ayush, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy experts will be part of the group, which will have sub-committees, each of which have to submit reports and a final document with recommendations will be submitted to CM B S Yediyurappa.A cell will be set up to improve the quality of healthcare at every level. Manpower and funds will be partially sought from the Centre to start new medical colleges in the state. Cath labs and  cancer units will be set up along with trauma centres at every 50 km to cater to emergencies and accidents. 

“Tele-medicine and tele-ICU facilities for child health will be implemented and artificial intelligence and digital records will be uploaded online to help people access records at any centre by displaying their Aadhaar card. All 2,380 PHCs across the state will have an ambulance each,” he added.Tele-medicine service by 104 and ambulance services by 108 will be integrated. PPP model for government health facilities was suggested but prices have to be fixed, he said.

What experts suggest

  •  Quality of healthcare to be maintained as per UN standards
  • Betterment of infrastructure and increasing staff at government hospitals
  • Doctors and nurses to be specially trained to handle emergencies at primary levels
  •  Opening of Ayush centres at all PHCs
  •  Adopt Tele-ICU model at each hospital
  •  Branding government medical colleges
  • IMS and KMS cadre on the lines of IAS and KAS
  • Specialised staff for geriatric care
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp