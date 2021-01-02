Vision Group aims at integrated healthcare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Vision Group for Healthcare held its first meeting with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. The group consisting of health experts from private and government sectors has to submit a report with recommendations in six months to implement the Arogya Karnataka (Healthy Karnataka) scheme. Integrating primary health centres, community health centres and tertiary care hospitals is one of its aims. Dr G Gururaj, former director, NIMHANS, will be the president of the group.

“The focus will be also on preventive and predictive medicine. Annual health check-up for those above 35 will be conducted that will include blood test, lipid profile and screening for non-communicable diseases which are the reasons for increasing death rate in the country. Treatment and advice for lifestyle changes and nutrition will be given after the check-up,” Dr Sudhakar said.

Allopathic, Ayush, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy experts will be part of the group, which will have sub-committees, each of which have to submit reports and a final document with recommendations will be submitted to CM B S Yediyurappa.A cell will be set up to improve the quality of healthcare at every level. Manpower and funds will be partially sought from the Centre to start new medical colleges in the state. Cath labs and cancer units will be set up along with trauma centres at every 50 km to cater to emergencies and accidents.

“Tele-medicine and tele-ICU facilities for child health will be implemented and artificial intelligence and digital records will be uploaded online to help people access records at any centre by displaying their Aadhaar card. All 2,380 PHCs across the state will have an ambulance each,” he added.Tele-medicine service by 104 and ambulance services by 108 will be integrated. PPP model for government health facilities was suggested but prices have to be fixed, he said.

