After strong smoke smell, passengers made to get off Metro train

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers were made to get off a Metro train at the Jayanagar station on Saturday evening, after the staff felt a strong smell of smoke. The train was heading from Yelachenahalli station towards Nagasandra station (Green Line).

The incident took place at Banashankari station. However, the train was allowed to travel to the next station, Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road. But the passengers were finally made to deboard at the subsequent Jayanagar station.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “In one train, the smell of smoke was felt at Banashankari station. But the location of the smoke could not be identified.” “The train was pushed in the Metro spare line at National College. The train will be examined in detail tonight,” he said.

Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said, “It was the Metro staff who felt the smell of the smoke. We did not want to make the train run through the underground stations on the Line because of the risk factor involved. So as a precautionary measure, the train was taken to the pocket track at National College.” An eyewitness who wanted to board a train at Lal Bagh Metro station (another Green Line station) said the staff restricted him saying entry points have been limited.

However, Chavan ruled out that exit and entrance gates were being shut for passengers because of the smoke incident. “Due to the pandemic, the restrictions were in place since we restarted Metro operations in September. It has nothing to do with today’s smoke incident,” he said.