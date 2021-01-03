Attendance up in schools, colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Day 2 of the schools and colleges reopening amid the pandemic fear, the numbers have slowly picked up. Announcing that the attendance in II PUC and SSLC was good from Day 1 itself, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that parents are happy with the arrangements made for the safety of their children and are ready to send them regularly to classes.

The minister said that very soon, the SSLC and PUC syllabus will be fixed according to the time schedule available for the classes and ensure that the students are not burdened. “Depending on the syllabus chosen and classes taught, the exam duration will also be fixed,” Suresh Kumar told the media after visiting a school in Ramanagaram near Bengaluru.

The preparatory exam timetable for both classes will be announced shortly, he said. He said that there are 5,492 PU colleges in Karnataka with 3,30,877 students. On Saturday, 1,09,319 attended classes. “That is nearly 33 per cent. We are expecting more numbers from Monday,” said the minister. As for SSLC, there are 16,850 government high schools and 9,29,130 students. Of these students, 4,25,896 attended classes.