STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Into the new with a hint of the past 

A city-based businessman chronicles heritage hospitals in the city through a calendar, in an attempt to honour medical professionals who have been at the forefront of the pandemic 
 

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The digital calendar features old snapshots of city hospitals such as Military Hospital, Kumara Park(top), and St Martha’s hospital (above)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as we’ve stepped into a brand new year with renewed hope, it’s never too late to remember the old glories of the city. Babu Ajaz, who collects old pictures of Bengaluru – both digital and physical copies – has come up with a digital calendar with the theme of heritage hospitals in the city. 

Speaking about the theme, Ajaz says this is a dedication to the medical fraternity who have been working round the clock during the pandemic without worrying about themselves. “During the initial lockdown, there were many essential services that were operational, but it was the medical fraternity that was at the actual forefront of this pandemic. Everyone had some option to work from home or at least take their weekly offs, but not them who put their life in danger for duty,” says Ajaz. 

This 2021 calendar features hospitals with heritage structures like Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital, Al- Ameen hospital, etc. The 38-year-old Bengalurean, who has always been fascinated by the old-world charm of the city, is quite saddened that these hospitals are not well taken care of according to its heritage status. “As medical needs are growing, I understand that there need to be better facilities provided for patients but my only request to administrators is that these structure are not brought down,” says the businessman.

For instance, he says, Al-Ameen Hospital started in the old structure but as requirements increased, they built a bigger building closer to it, retaining the old structure. Now the old building is used for X-ray services. “The hospital I used for December 2021 is Satya Sai General Hospital in Whitefield. That hospital is close to 40-50 years old, but was demolished after some land issues cropped up. We hear some apartments are going to come up in that space,” he says.

This is not Ajaz’s first attempt at making a calendar. He has been doing this from 2016, and last year’s theme was cinema theatres. For him, the last few months of the year are spent collecting pictures and zeroing-in on the right theme. “It’s also an attempt to remind people of the beauty of old Bengaluru, so that everyone comes together to protect it,” says Ajaz, adding that anyone who wishes to own the calendar can connect with him on social media. There is no price tag attached to the calendar as he feels the city belongs to everyone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp