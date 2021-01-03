Into the new with a hint of the past 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as we’ve stepped into a brand new year with renewed hope, it’s never too late to remember the old glories of the city. Babu Ajaz, who collects old pictures of Bengaluru – both digital and physical copies – has come up with a digital calendar with the theme of heritage hospitals in the city.

Speaking about the theme, Ajaz says this is a dedication to the medical fraternity who have been working round the clock during the pandemic without worrying about themselves. “During the initial lockdown, there were many essential services that were operational, but it was the medical fraternity that was at the actual forefront of this pandemic. Everyone had some option to work from home or at least take their weekly offs, but not them who put their life in danger for duty,” says Ajaz.

This 2021 calendar features hospitals with heritage structures like Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital, Al- Ameen hospital, etc. The 38-year-old Bengalurean, who has always been fascinated by the old-world charm of the city, is quite saddened that these hospitals are not well taken care of according to its heritage status. “As medical needs are growing, I understand that there need to be better facilities provided for patients but my only request to administrators is that these structure are not brought down,” says the businessman.

For instance, he says, Al-Ameen Hospital started in the old structure but as requirements increased, they built a bigger building closer to it, retaining the old structure. Now the old building is used for X-ray services. “The hospital I used for December 2021 is Satya Sai General Hospital in Whitefield. That hospital is close to 40-50 years old, but was demolished after some land issues cropped up. We hear some apartments are going to come up in that space,” he says.

This is not Ajaz’s first attempt at making a calendar. He has been doing this from 2016, and last year’s theme was cinema theatres. For him, the last few months of the year are spent collecting pictures and zeroing-in on the right theme. “It’s also an attempt to remind people of the beauty of old Bengaluru, so that everyone comes together to protect it,” says Ajaz, adding that anyone who wishes to own the calendar can connect with him on social media. There is no price tag attached to the calendar as he feels the city belongs to everyone.