STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

On a ‘chill’ pill 

The video features Gubbi but the storyline may as well relate to any professional who craves a day’s break from the usual rat race.

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja  
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  How often have you wanted to play hooky from work just to catch some shuteye or read a book instead of endless emails? Kannada rapper Karthik Gubbi, better known as Gubbi, captures this very emotion in his new track, aptly named Chill. The video features Gubbi but the storyline may as well relate to any professional who craves a day’s break from the usual rat race. After all, it was made by someone who is all too familiar with the 9-to-5 life.

“The song is inspired by my experiences with the corporate life. So many people have passions they want to pursue but sometimes, we need to take a much-needed break from the monotony to be able to do that,” says the city-based musician, who quit his part time job to pursue music full time last year. “It was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one of the best ones I took.

Being an artiste is no easy job either but it has given me peace of mind and better health, and gave me the chance to be involved with spirituality,” says the 31-year-old. The song is one among the five new tracks from Gubbi’s new EP, called The Calm. Once the entire EP is out next year, it will be followed by another one with six different tracks, which will be called – no surprises here – The Storm.

The lockdown gave musicians the chance to experiment like never before, which is what this rapper did too. “I’ve mostly sung rap songs but in The Calm EP, I have more melodies and repeating lines. Like Chill, the other tracks too fall under the lo-fi or chill hip-hop genre,” explains Gubbi. The Storm, on the other hand, had him experimenting with fast rap and will have more aggressive and high energy tracks instead. 

Like Chill, all the new tracks from both his upcoming EPs will also be bilingual, including a mix of English and Kannada. Interestingly enough, the list of languages Gubbi can rap in doesn’t end there. Before pursuing music, he had planned to pursue a masters abroad. This plan may have been shelved but not before Gubbi mastered German, so much so that he can now dabble with rapping in this language as well. “Who knows, I might even consider working on a Kannada and German rap song soon,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp