Peace in paintings  

This artist’s show comprising nature-themed works, signifies hope for a calmer 2021

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The year 2020 was action-packed, with everyone struggling to  stay safe during the pandemic. It also saw the blurring of the personal and professional space. As the world hopes for a calmer 2021, city-based artist Kayalvizhi Sethukarasu too is trying to send out a similar message in her solo exhibition, the theme of which is tranquillity.

An art work on display 

The ongoing exhibition at Artvilla gallery and cafe, HRBR layout, will continue till Jan 12. Sethukarasu’s solo exhibition showcases nature in an abstract form. Ask her why she chose this theme, and she says this is what the whole year looked like for her. “If I look back at 2020, it was a blur for me. On one hand we complained about things moving slowly, but on the other, it passed by in a jiffy.

That’s what my paintings reflect,” explains Sethukarasu, adding that the paintings indicate hope in the middle of chaos. “Although the paintings are in abstract form, you will still see the tranquillity that you feel while you are close to nature,” she adds.

The artist finds solace in her world of colour which helped her during the lockdown too. “I love creating my own little world, especially by experimenting with nature-themed painting,” says Sethukarasu, who has been painting professionally for close to 14 years now.  Since she finds nature as her prime muse, she didn’t have to go too far from home to find inspiration.

“Our country is so rich in greenery that I never found it difficult to find inspiration anywhere else. The colours and visuals are so vivid that when I was painting during the lockdown, it teleported me to somewhere admist nature,” explain Sethukarasu, adding that most of the paintings exhibited were done during the lockdown. 

(The exhibition by Kayalvizhi Sethukarasu will be exhibited till Jan 12, 2021 at Artvilla gallery and cafe, HRBR layout)

