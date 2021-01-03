STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two criminals behind 35 burglaries held

Booty worth Rs 2.25cr recovered; gang active in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad and Goa

Published: 03rd January 2021

The gold ornaments recovered from two burglars, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shiram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major bust of an interstate burglary ring, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two men, including the kingpin, and recovered stolen articles worth Rs 2.25 crore, including 4 kg of gold ornaments. The gang was involved in 35 cases. 

The miscreants used to come to Bengaluru from Uttar Pradesh in cars and commit burglaries in and round the city, a senior police officer said. The accused are Fayyum alias ATM Fayyum (35), the prime accused, and Murasaleem Mohammed alias Saleem (42), both from Moradabad, P. 

Apart from Bengaluru, Fayyum and his associates had also committed burglaries in Belagavi, Hyderabad and Goa, the officer said adding that the duo were caught after they received a tip-off that Fayyum and one of his associate had come to the city to commit crimes. 

The officer said that during interrogation, Fayyum disclosed that he used to sell the stolen goods in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gurgaon with the help of his associate Ashok Lati, who is lodged in a Gurgaon jail on murder charges. Based on his information, police recovered the gold ornaments. 

A notorious criminal, Fayyum was arrested by the UP police in 2016, and is involved in 40 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other cases. He had come out on bail in 2017.

Comments

