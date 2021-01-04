12 buses to ferry passengers from station to Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) plans to run 12 buses to ferry passengers to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the new Kempegowda International Airport Halt station. The bus services will be handled by a private operator.

There will be six trips each to and from the airport and the station, said a source. The first bus will leave from the airport arrivals area at 5.25 am and reach the halt station at 5.45 am.

It will stop at Alpha-2, Menezes, Air India SATS, Bravo and Cargo Village before reaching the station. The last trip will be at 9.40 pm and end at 10 pm.

The first bus from the halt station will leave at 6 am and reach the arrivals gate at 6.21 am. It will stop at the places specified, along with a halt at the departures gate, said a BIAL spokesperson.

While the government-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was initially supposed to offer this service and was included in previous discussions, it has been kept out of the final arrangement.

“The arrangement with the private operator worked out cheaper for the airport operator,” said a source.

There are 28,000 employees working at the airport. On the number of staffers who will benefit from the service, a BIAL spokesperson said, “This will depend on the train and schedule.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the shuttle service will be free of cost and will begin on Monday.

“The service will be open to anyone who wants to access the airport,” the spokesperson said.