STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

12 buses to ferry passengers from station to Kempegowda International Airport

There will be six trips each to and from the airport and the station, said a source. The first bus will leave from the airport arrivals area at 5.25 am and reach the halt station at 5.45 am.

Published: 04th January 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A thermal sensor at the Bengaluru airport takes the body temperature of each passenger before allowing entry

A thermal sensor at the Bengaluru airport takes the body temperature of each passenger before allowing entry. (File photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) plans to run 12 buses to ferry passengers to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the new Kempegowda International Airport Halt station. The bus services will be handled by a private operator.

There will be six trips each to and from the airport and the station, said a source. The first bus will leave from the airport arrivals area at 5.25 am and reach the halt station at 5.45 am.

It will stop at Alpha-2, Menezes, Air India SATS, Bravo and Cargo Village before reaching the station. The last trip will be at 9.40 pm and end at 10 pm.

The first bus from the halt station will leave at 6 am and reach the arrivals gate at 6.21 am. It will stop at the places specified, along with a halt at the departures gate, said a BIAL spokesperson. 

While the government-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was initially supposed to offer this service and was included in previous discussions, it has been kept out of the final arrangement.

“The arrangement with the private operator worked out cheaper for the airport operator,” said a source. 

There are 28,000 employees working at the airport. On the number of staffers who will benefit from the service, a BIAL spokesperson said, “This will depend on the train and schedule.” 

The spokesperson confirmed that the shuttle service will be free of cost and will begin on Monday.

“The service will be open to anyone who wants to access the airport,” the spokesperson said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp