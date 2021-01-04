STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: From 8 per cent in December first week, Karnataka’s positivity rate drops to 6.5 per cent

The positivity rate is the number of positive cases per 100 tests. Maharashtra has the highest positivity rate at 16.8 per cent followed by Goa at 13.7 per cent and Chandigarh at 12 per cent .

Published: 04th January 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As of January 3, Karnataka’s Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 6.5 per cent from 8 per cent in the first week of December.

As per the World Health Organisation, the positivity rate needs to be at 5 per cent. Karnataka is slowly reaching that mark.

The state seems to be doing well as it has been reporting lesser number of cases consistently since November.

By carrying out higher number of tests, the state traced people at an early stage and treated them immediately.

Moreover, with BBMP marshals stepping in to enforce the mask rule, citizens have been complying.  

Even though 10 people have tested positive with the new UK variant of the virus, the state identified them early and tested their contacts, a majority of whom are negative.

A total of 2,173 UK returnees have been tested so far by the RT-PCR test, of which 34 people tested positive, 2,075 negative and reports of 64  are awaited. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.3 per cent.

Amongst the districts, Dharwad has the highest fatality rate at 2.8 per cent followed by Bidar with 2.4 per cent, Dakshina Kannada with 2.2 per cent, Koppal with 2.0 per cent and Mysuru with 1.9 per cent.

